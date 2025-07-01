Bajaj Finance Share Price Target

Bajaj Finance Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Bajaj Finance Ltd is one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). It is a part of the Bajaj Group and provides a wide range of financial products and services. Established in 1987, the company offers services like personal loans, home loans, business loans, credit cards, and insurance. Bajaj Finance Share Price on NSE as of 01 July 2025 is 937.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on Bajaj Finance Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Bajaj Finance Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 956.00
  • High: 956.00
  • Low: 934.00
  • Mkt cap: 58.16KCr
  • P/E ratio: 34.94
  • Div yield: 0.47%
  • 52-wk high: 978.80
  • 52-wk low: 642.50

Bajaj Finance Share Price Chart

Bajaj Finance Share Price ChartBajaj Finance Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Bajaj Finance Share Price Target Years  SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹980
2026 ₹1200
2027 ₹1400
2028 ₹1600
2029 ₹1800
2030 ₹2000

Bajaj Finance Share Price Target 2025

Bajaj Finance share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹980. Here are four risks and challenges that could impact Bajaj Finance Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

  1. Rising Interest Rates: An increase in interest rates could raise borrowing costs for the company and reduce consumer demand for loans, potentially affecting revenue and profitability.
  2. Economic Slowdown: Any slowdown in India’s economy, such as reduced consumer spending or job losses, could lead to lower loan demand and higher delinquencies, impacting asset quality.
  3. Regulatory Changes: Changes in government policies or stricter regulations for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) might increase compliance costs or limit operational flexibility, posing challenges to growth.

  4. Competition from Banks and Fintechs: Growing competition from traditional banks and emerging fintech companies offering innovative and digital financial products could pressure Bajaj Finance to lower interest rates or invest heavily in technology, impacting margins.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Target 2030

Bajaj Finance share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹2000. Here are four risks and challenges that could impact Bajaj Finance Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

  1. Technological Disruption: The rapid rise of fintech companies offering innovative digital solutions might outpace Bajaj Finance’s technological advancements, leading to increased competition and potential loss of market share.
  2. Economic Cycles and Consumer Behavior: Long-term economic fluctuations, like recessions or shifts in consumer spending habits, could impact demand for loans and increase credit defaults, affecting profitability.
  3. Regulatory and Policy Risks: Potential changes in government regulations or policies specific to NBFCs could impose higher compliance costs, restrict operations, or limit the company’s ability to grow.

  4. Rising NPAs (Non-Performing Assets): Managing credit risk and keeping default rates low will remain critical. Any rise in NPAs due to economic pressures or risky lending practices could strain financial health and investor confidence.

Shareholding Pattern For Bajaj Finance Ltd

  • Promoters: 54.73%
  • FII: 21.59%
  • Mutual Funds: 8.95%
  • Retail and others: 9.07%
  • DII: 5.65%

 

Shareholding Pattern For Bajaj Finance Ltd

Bajaj Finance Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 369.88B 16.95%
Operating expense 123.28B 18.62%
Net income 166.38B 15.13%
Net profit margin 44.98 -1.55%
Earnings per share 26.82 13.65%
EBITDA
Effective tax rate 24.00%

 

 

Bajaj Finance Ltd Financials

Bajaj Finance Quarterly Financials

Read Also:- MIC Electronics Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

Similar Posts

Cipla Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Cipla Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Cipla Share Price Target 2025:- Cipla Limited, a well-known pharmaceutical company, has strong growth potential for 2025, backed by its focus on innovation, expanding global presence, and increasing demand for affordable medicines. The company’s investments in research, new drug launches, and a strong pipeline of generic and specialty medicines are expected to drive revenue growth. Cipla…

Croissance Share Price Target

Croissance Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByRonak Sharma

Croissance Ltd, established in 1994, is a public company primarily involved in real estate and construction services. Based in Bengaluru, India, it has a modest market capitalization of approximately ₹26 crore. Despite its early ventures into manufacturing medical-grade tissue adhesives, the company now focuses on realty operations. Croissance Share Price on BOM as of 19…

Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025:- As of March 5, 2025, Morepen Laboratories Limited’s share price stands at ₹47.5. Analysts anticipate a long-term uptrend, with potential targets ranging from ₹47 to ₹100.80 by 2025. Investors should monitor the company’s financial performance and market conditions when considering these projections. Morepen Lab Share Price on NSE as of…

Merck & Co Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Merck & Co Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Merck & Co Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Merck & Co.’s stock price in 2025 will likely be influenced by its strong position in the pharmaceutical industry, especially with blockbuster drugs like Keytruda. The company’s focus on research, innovation, and expansion into new therapies may support steady growth. Merck & Co Stock Price on NYSE as…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *