Bajaj Finance Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

Bajaj Finance Ltd is one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). It is a part of the Bajaj Group and provides a wide range of financial products and services. Established in 1987, the company offers services like personal loans, home loans, business loans, credit cards, and insurance. Bajaj Finance Share Price on NSE as of 01 July 2025 is 937.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on Bajaj Finance Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Bajaj Finance Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 956.00

High: 956.00

Low: 934.00

Mkt cap: 58.16KCr

P/E ratio: 34.94

Div yield: 0.47%

52-wk high: 978.80

52-wk low: 642.50

Bajaj Finance Share Price Chart

Bajaj Finance Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Bajaj Finance Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹980 2026 ₹1200 2027 ₹1400 2028 ₹1600 2029 ₹1800 2030 ₹2000

Bajaj Finance Share Price Target 2025

Bajaj Finance share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹980. Here are four risks and challenges that could impact Bajaj Finance Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

Rising Interest Rates: An increase in interest rates could raise borrowing costs for the company and reduce consumer demand for loans, potentially affecting revenue and profitability. Economic Slowdown: Any slowdown in India’s economy, such as reduced consumer spending or job losses, could lead to lower loan demand and higher delinquencies, impacting asset quality. Regulatory Changes: Changes in government policies or stricter regulations for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) might increase compliance costs or limit operational flexibility, posing challenges to growth. Competition from Banks and Fintechs: Growing competition from traditional banks and emerging fintech companies offering innovative and digital financial products could pressure Bajaj Finance to lower interest rates or invest heavily in technology, impacting margins.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Target 2030

Bajaj Finance share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹2000. Here are four risks and challenges that could impact Bajaj Finance Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

Technological Disruption: The rapid rise of fintech companies offering innovative digital solutions might outpace Bajaj Finance’s technological advancements, leading to increased competition and potential loss of market share. Economic Cycles and Consumer Behavior: Long-term economic fluctuations, like recessions or shifts in consumer spending habits, could impact demand for loans and increase credit defaults, affecting profitability. Regulatory and Policy Risks: Potential changes in government regulations or policies specific to NBFCs could impose higher compliance costs, restrict operations, or limit the company’s ability to grow. Rising NPAs (Non-Performing Assets): Managing credit risk and keeping default rates low will remain critical. Any rise in NPAs due to economic pressures or risky lending practices could strain financial health and investor confidence.

Shareholding Pattern For Bajaj Finance Ltd

Promoters: 54.73%

FII: 21.59%

Mutual Funds: 8.95%

Retail and others: 9.07%

DII: 5.65%

Bajaj Finance Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 369.88B 16.95% Operating expense 123.28B 18.62% Net income 166.38B 15.13% Net profit margin 44.98 -1.55% Earnings per share 26.82 13.65% EBITDA — — Effective tax rate 24.00% —

Read Also:- MIC Electronics Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement