Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025:- Bajaj Hindustan Sugar’s share price target for 2025 will largely depend on factors like government policies, sugar demand, ethanol blending programs, and global sugar prices. The company could see steady growth with India’s push for ethanol production and rising sugar consumption. Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price on NSE as of 19 March 2025 is 20.43 INR.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 19.55
  • High: 20.55
  • Low: 19.55
  • Mkt cap: 2.61KCr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 46.10
  • 52-wk low: 17.72

Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Chart

Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Chart

Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target Years Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 January
Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 February
Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 March ₹21
Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 April ₹24
Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 May ₹27
Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 June ₹30
Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 July ₹33
Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 August ₹36
Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 September ₹39
Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 October ₹42
Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 November ₹45
Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 December ₹50

Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 24.95%
  • FII: 3.42%
  • DII: 8.08%
  • Public: 63.55%

Key Factors Affecting Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price Growth

  • Sugar Demand and Pricing – The company’s growth depends on domestic and global sugar demand, as well as government-regulated sugar prices. Rising consumption can positively impact revenue.

  • Government Policies and Subsidies – Supportive policies like ethanol blending programs and export incentives can drive profitability, while regulatory restrictions may pose challenges.

  • Ethanol Business Expansion – Bajaj Hindustan Sugar’s increasing focus on ethanol production, driven by India’s ethanol blending targets, can provide additional revenue streams and boost growth.

  • Monsoon and Crop Yield – The availability of sugarcane is directly linked to monsoon patterns and weather conditions, which significantly impact production costs and supply levels.

  • Debt Management and Financial Stability – Effective management of debt, interest costs, and operational expenses will play a crucial role in determining the company’s financial health and share performance.

Risks and Challenges for Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Share Price

  • Regulatory Uncertainty – The sugar industry is highly regulated, and changes in government policies regarding sugar prices, export limits, or ethanol blending could impact the company’s profitability.

  • Sugarcane Availability and Pricing – The company’s production depends on sugarcane supply, which can be affected by unpredictable weather, farmer preferences, and rising input costs.

  • Global Sugar Market Fluctuations – International sugar prices, trade policies, and competition from other sugar-producing countries can influence the company’s exports and overall revenue.

  • Debt Burden and Interest Costs – High debt levels and financial obligations can limit growth opportunities, and any rise in interest rates may put additional pressure on earnings.

  • Climate Change and Environmental Risks – Extreme weather conditions, water shortages, and environmental concerns related to sugarcane farming and processing could disrupt operations and increase costs.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – JSPL Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Patterson-UTI Energy is a well-known company in the oil and gas drilling services sector. The stock price prediction for 2025 may show positive growth if the demand for oil and gas remains stable. Factors like rising energy needs, technological advancements, and global market conditions could support its growth. Patterson-UTI…

Addictive learn Share Price Target

Addictive learn Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Today Chart, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Addictive Learning Technology Ltd is a company that focuses on providing innovative educational solutions through technology. It aims to make learning engaging and effective by using digital tools and interactive platforms. The company designs educational products that cater to various age groups and learning needs, ensuring an enjoyable learning experience. Addictive learn Share Price on…

Stock Market Update – TEM Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – TEM Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByRonak Sharma

TEM Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Tempus AI (TEM) Stock Price depends on its growth in AI-driven healthcare solutions, expanding partnerships, and financial performance. The company is well-positioned in the medical data and diagnostics sector, benefiting from the rising demand for AI in healthcare. If Tempus AI continues to innovate and scale its operations efficiently, its stock…

Sakthi Finance Share Price Target

Sakthi Finance Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Sakthi Finance Ltd is a trusted non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, specializing in vehicle financing. Established in 1955, the company primarily focuses on financing pre-owned commercial vehicles, catering to small and medium-sized transport operators. Sakthi Finance also provides loans for construction equipment, passenger vehicles, and other assets, ensuring flexible and customer-friendly solutions. Sakthi Finance…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *