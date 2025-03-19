Today Marks the Launch of Super Iron Foundry’s Stock: Check GMP

On March 17, the Super Iron Foundry IPO allocation will be finalized. Investors can use Link Intime’s site to see their allocation status. With a subscription rate of 1.56 times by Day 3, the initial public offering (IPO) occurred between March 11 and 13.

Super Iron Foundry IPO Allotment Date:

Today (Monday, March 17), the Super Iron Foundry IPO share allocation will be finalized. The registrar’s Link Intime India Private Ltd webpage allows investors who applied for the issue to view the Super Iron Foundry IPO allocation status.

On Tuesday, March 11, the Super Iron Foundry’s initial public offering (IPO) went live and ended on Thursday, March 13. On Day 3, chittorgarh.com, the Super Iron Foundry IPO subscription status was 1.56 times.

By using the basis of allotment, investors can determine if they have been granted shares. The IPO allotment status also shows the number of shares distributed.

On Tuesday, March 18, the business will start the refund procedure for applicants who did not get shares. Shares will be transferred to the designated individuals’ demat accounts. On Tuesday, those assigned will get their shares in their demat accounts. The date of Super Iron Foundry’s first public offering is Wednesday, March 19. Here’s how to verify the status of Super Iron Foundry’s IPO allocation.

You may monitor the progress of your Super Iron Foundry IPO application on the IPO registrar’s website at https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Click the supplied link to Link Intime India Private Ltd, the registrar’s website for the Super Iron Foundry IPO.

Choose the initial public offering (IPO) from the drop-down menu; the name of the IPO will appear only when the allocation procedure is complete.

To check the status, select one of the three options: PAN, Demat Account, or Application No.

For the application type, choose between ASBA and non-ASBA.

Depending on the option you choose, enter the necessary data.

Click “submit” once the captcha has been completed.

Check Super Iron Foundry IPO Allotment Status:

To find out the allocation status for the Super Iron Foundry IPO, visit the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

‘Equity’ is the option that appears under ‘Issue Type’.

The IPO can be chosen from the list under ‘Issue Name.’

Put in your application number or PAN.

Once your identity has been verified, click ‘I am not a robot’ and press ‘Submit.’

Super Iron Foundry IPO GMP Today:

Today’s IPO GMP for Super Iron Foundry is +15. According to investorgain.com, the share price of Super Iron Foundry was selling at a premium of ₹15 on the grey market.

The expected listing price of Super Iron Foundry shares is ₹123 per share, which is 13.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹108, considering the top end of the IPO pricing band and the present premium on the grey market.

Grey market patterns over the last 12 sessions indicate that today’s IPO GMP is trending upward and is expected to have a substantial listing. The recorded GMP ranges from ₹0.00 at the lowest to ₹15.00 at the highest. Investors’ willingness to pay more than the issue price is shown by the “grey market premium.”