Cochin Shipyard Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

Cochin Shipyard Ltd is one of India’s largest shipbuilding and maintenance facilities, based in Kochi, Kerala. Established in 1972, the company plays a key role in constructing and repairing ships for both domestic and international clients, including the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. Cochin Shipyard is also involved in building commercial vessels, such as tankers and bulk carriers. Cochin Shipyard Share Price on NSE as of 7 February 2025 is 1,362.35 INR. Here are more details on Cochin Shipyard Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.
Cochin Shipyard Ltd: Market Overview
- Open Price: ₹1,335.00
- High Price: ₹1,385.80
- Low Price: ₹1,335.00
- Previous Close: ₹1,411.45
- Volume: 594,394
- Value (Lacs): ₹8,088.22
- VWAP: ₹1,363.78
- UC Limit: ₹1,552.55
- LC Limit: ₹1,270.30
- P/E ratio: 42.13
- Div yield: 0.71%
- 52-wk high: ₹2,979.45
- 52-wk low: ₹713.35
- Mkt cap: ₹35,798Cr
- Face Value: ₹5
Cochin Shipyard Ltd Competitors
Here are three competitors of Cochin Shipyard Ltd with their approximate market capitalizations:
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
- Market Capital: ₹34,500 crore
Mazagon Dock specializes in constructing warships and submarines, making it a key competitor in the shipbuilding industry.
- Market Capital: ₹34,500 crore
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE)
- Market Capital: ₹6,300 crore
GRSE is involved in building ships for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, directly competing with Cochin Shipyard in defense shipbuilding.
- Market Capital: ₹6,300 crore
-
Hindustan Shipyard Ltd
- Market Capital: Not publicly listed
Hindustan Shipyard competes with Cochin Shipyard in ship repair and construction, especially for naval and merchant vessels.
- Market Capital: Not publicly listed
Cochin Shipyard Share Price Chart
Cochin Shipyard Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
|Cochin Shipyard Share Price Target Years
|SHARE PRICE TARGET
|2025
|₹3385
|2026
|₹4645
|2027
|₹5945
|2028
|₹7345
|2029
|₹8754
|2030
|₹9034
Cochin Shipyard Share Price Target 2025
Cochin Shipyard share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹3385. Here are three risks and challenges that could impact Cochin Shipyard’s share price target in 2025:
- Market Volatility and Economic Conditions: Fluctuations in global economic conditions can affect the shipping and defense sectors. A downturn in economic activity may lead to reduced demand for new ships and repairs, impacting Cochin Shipyard’s revenue and profitability.
- Regulatory Changes and Compliance Costs: Changes in government regulations, environmental laws, or compliance requirements in the shipbuilding and repair industries could lead to increased operational costs. Adapting to these changes may divert resources and affect profitability.
-
Competition from Domestic and International Players: The shipbuilding industry is competitive, with several players vying for contracts. Increased competition, especially from other shipyards in India and abroad, could put pressure on Cochin Shipyard’s market share and pricing power, affecting its overall financial performance.
Cochin Shipyard Share Price Target 2030
Cochin Shipyard share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹9034. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Cochin Shipyard’s share price target in 2030:
- Technological Advancements and Adaptation: The shipbuilding industry is rapidly evolving with new technologies, such as automation and green energy solutions. Cochin Shipyard must invest in research and development to stay competitive. Failing to adapt to these advancements could result in a loss of market share and reduced profitability.
- Global Supply Chain Disruptions: Events like geopolitical tensions, pandemics, or natural disasters can disrupt global supply chains. Such disruptions may lead to delays in the procurement of materials and components, affecting Cochin Shipyard’s production schedules and delivery commitments, ultimately impacting revenue.
-
Environmental Regulations and Sustainability Pressure: As environmental concerns grow, stricter regulations on emissions and waste management are likely to be implemented. Cochin Shipyard may face increased compliance costs and the need for significant investments in sustainable practices, which could strain financial resources and affect overall profitability.
Cochin Shipyard Ltd Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 72.86%
- Retail And Others: 19.70%
- Foreign Institutions: 4.94%
- Other Domestic Institutions: 2.5%
Cochin Shipyard Ltd Financials
|(INR)
|2024
|Y/Y change
|Revenue
|38.31B
|61.99%
|Operating expense
|6.79B
|34.48%
|Net income
|7.83B
|157.06%
|Net profit margin
|20.45
|58.65%
|Earnings per share
|30.91
|113.65%
|EBITDA
|8.99B
|164.88%
|Effective tax rate
|26.86%
|—
Read Also:- Ge T&A India Ltd Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 and More Details