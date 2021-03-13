Cochin Shipyard Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

Cochin Shipyard Ltd is one of India’s largest shipbuilding and maintenance facilities, based in Kochi, Kerala. Established in 1972, the company plays a key role in constructing and repairing ships for both domestic and international clients, including the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. Cochin Shipyard is also involved in building commercial vessels, such as tankers and bulk carriers. Cochin Shipyard Share Price on NSE as of 7 February 2025 is 1,362.35 INR. Here are more details on Cochin Shipyard Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹1,335.00

High Price: ₹1,385.80

Low Price: ₹1,335.00

Previous Close: ₹1,411.45

Volume: 594,394

Value (Lacs): ₹8,088.22

VWAP: ₹1,363.78

UC Limit: ₹1,552.55

LC Limit: ₹1,270.30

P/E ratio: 42.13

Div yield: 0.71%

52-wk high: ₹2,979.45

52-wk low: ₹713.35

Mkt cap: ₹35,798Cr

Face Value: ₹5

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Competitors

Here are three competitors of Cochin Shipyard Ltd with their approximate market capitalizations:

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Market Capital: ₹34,500 crore

Mazagon Dock specializes in constructing warships and submarines, making it a key competitor in the shipbuilding industry. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) Market Capital: ₹6,300 crore

GRSE is involved in building ships for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, directly competing with Cochin Shipyard in defense shipbuilding. Hindustan Shipyard Ltd Market Capital: Not publicly listed

Hindustan Shipyard competes with Cochin Shipyard in ship repair and construction, especially for naval and merchant vessels.

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Chart

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹3385 2026 ₹4645 2027 ₹5945 2028 ₹7345 2029 ₹8754 2030 ₹9034

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Target 2025

Cochin Shipyard share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹3385. Here are three risks and challenges that could impact Cochin Shipyard’s share price target in 2025:

Market Volatility and Economic Conditions: Fluctuations in global economic conditions can affect the shipping and defense sectors. A downturn in economic activity may lead to reduced demand for new ships and repairs, impacting Cochin Shipyard’s revenue and profitability. Regulatory Changes and Compliance Costs: Changes in government regulations, environmental laws, or compliance requirements in the shipbuilding and repair industries could lead to increased operational costs. Adapting to these changes may divert resources and affect profitability. Competition from Domestic and International Players: The shipbuilding industry is competitive, with several players vying for contracts. Increased competition, especially from other shipyards in India and abroad, could put pressure on Cochin Shipyard’s market share and pricing power, affecting its overall financial performance.

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Target 2030

Cochin Shipyard share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹9034. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Cochin Shipyard’s share price target in 2030:

Technological Advancements and Adaptation: The shipbuilding industry is rapidly evolving with new technologies, such as automation and green energy solutions. Cochin Shipyard must invest in research and development to stay competitive. Failing to adapt to these advancements could result in a loss of market share and reduced profitability. Global Supply Chain Disruptions: Events like geopolitical tensions, pandemics, or natural disasters can disrupt global supply chains. Such disruptions may lead to delays in the procurement of materials and components, affecting Cochin Shipyard’s production schedules and delivery commitments, ultimately impacting revenue. Environmental Regulations and Sustainability Pressure: As environmental concerns grow, stricter regulations on emissions and waste management are likely to be implemented. Cochin Shipyard may face increased compliance costs and the need for significant investments in sustainable practices, which could strain financial resources and affect overall profitability.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 72.86%

Retail And Others: 19.70%

Foreign Institutions: 4.94%

Other Domestic Institutions: 2.5%

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 38.31B 61.99% Operating expense 6.79B 34.48% Net income 7.83B 157.06% Net profit margin 20.45 58.65% Earnings per share 30.91 113.65% EBITDA 8.99B 164.88% Effective tax rate 26.86% —

Read Also:- Ge T&A India Ltd Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 and More Details