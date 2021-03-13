Share Market Update – Network 18 Share Price Target 2025

Network 18 Share Price Target 2025:- Network 18 Share Price depends on various factors like digital media growth, advertising revenue, and competition in the broadcasting space. As the company expands its OTT and digital presence, it could see positive momentum. However, challenges like intense competition, regulatory changes, and dependency on ad revenue may impact its performance. Network 18 Share Price on NSE as of 27 February 2025 is 43.87 INR.

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 45.31

High: 45.35

Low: 43.74

Mkt cap: 6.76KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 120.00

52-wk low: 43.74

Network 18 Share Price Chart

Network 18 Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Network 18 Share Price Target Years Network 18 Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Network 18 Share Price Target 2025 January – Network 18 Share Price Target 2025 February ₹45 Network 18 Share Price Target 2025 March ₹50 Network 18 Share Price Target 2025 April ₹55 Network 18 Share Price Target 2025 May ₹60 Network 18 Share Price Target 2025 June ₹65 Network 18 Share Price Target 2025 July ₹70 Network 18 Share Price Target 2025 August ₹80 Network 18 Share Price Target 2025 September ₹90 Network 18 Share Price Target 2025 October ₹100 Network 18 Share Price Target 2025 November ₹110 Network 18 Share Price Target 2025 December ₹120

Network 18 Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 56.89%

FII: 6.61%

DII: 0.18%

Public: 36.32%

Key Factors Affecting Network 18 Share Price Growth

Advertising Revenue Growth – Higher ad spending on digital and television platforms can boost Network 18’s revenue. Economic recovery and festive seasons may drive more ad sales.

Digital Media Expansion – Increasing demand for online content and OTT platforms can help Network 18 grow its digital business, enhancing profitability.

Strategic Partnerships & Investments – Collaborations with tech and media companies, along with investments in new content formats, can strengthen its market position.

Government Policies & Regulations – Changes in broadcasting regulations, licensing fees, and FDI policies can impact the company’s operations and profitability.

Market Competition & Audience Engagement – Competing with other media giants like Zee, Sony, and Disney Star, Network 18 needs to retain audience attention through quality content and innovation.

Risks and Challenges for Network 18 Share Price

Advertising Dependency – A significant portion of revenue comes from ads, making it vulnerable to economic slowdowns or reduced corporate ad spending.

Intense Competition – Competing with giants like Zee, Sony, and Disney Star, as well as emerging digital platforms, could impact market share and profitability.

Regulatory & Policy Risks – Changes in broadcasting laws, digital content regulations, or taxation policies may affect operations and revenue streams.

Digital Transition Challenges – While digital media is growing, shifting from traditional TV to OTT platforms requires heavy investment and may take time to yield profits.

Market Volatility & Investor Sentiment – Stock performance can be influenced by overall market trends, media industry shifts, and investor confidence in the company’s long-term growth.

