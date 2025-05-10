Stock Market Update – Paras Defence Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd is an Indian company specializing in defense and space engineering solutions. It provides a wide range of products and services, including defense electronics, optics, and heavy engineering for defense and space sectors. The company is involved in critical projects that support India’s national security and space exploration initiatives. Paras Defence Share Price on NSE as of 10 May 2025 is 1,473.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: 1,359.20

High Price: 1,477.00

Low Price: 1,355.00

Previous Close: 1,359.20

Volume: 4,149,481

Value (Lacs): 60,520.18

VWAP: 1,429.94

UC Limit: 1,631.00

LC Limit: 1,087.40

P/E ratio: 91.95

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 1,592.70

52-wk low: 681.50

Mkt cap: 5,876Cr

Face Value: 10

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitors of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd with their approximate market capitalizations:

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL)

Market Capital: ₹110,000 Crores Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)

Market Capital: ₹140,000 Crores Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

Market Capital: ₹29,000 Crores Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL)

Market Capital: ₹26,000 Crores Data Patterns (India) Ltd

Market Capital: ₹8,000 Crores

Paras Defence Share Price Chart

Paras Defence Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Paras Defence Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹1,600 2026 ₹2280 2027 ₹2860 2028 ₹3305 2029 ₹3915 2030 ₹4495

Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025

Paras Defence share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1,600. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

Market Competition and Global Players: Paras Defence operates in a highly competitive market with both domestic and international defense companies. Increased competition from global players with advanced technologies or better pricing strategies could put pressure on the company’s market share, affecting revenue growth and its share price. Regulatory and Policy Changes: Defense and space sectors are heavily regulated by government policies. Any unfavorable regulatory changes, delays in approvals, or restrictions on exports could impact the company’s operations and contracts. This could limit growth prospects and negatively influence its share price. Technological Obsolescence: In an industry where innovation is key, Paras Defence must continually invest in research and development to stay ahead. The risk of technological obsolescence or failure to innovate could diminish the company’s competitive edge and reduce investor confidence, thereby affecting its stock performance in 2025.

Paras Defence Share Price Target 2030

Paras Defence share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹4495. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could impact Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

Evolving Global Defense Landscape: By 2030, the global defense and space industries are likely to undergo significant technological advancements. If Paras Defence fails to keep pace with innovations such as AI-driven defense systems or space exploration technologies, it risks losing its competitive edge, which could lead to decreased market share and a lower share price. Geopolitical Instability: As a defense contractor, Paras Defence is highly exposed to geopolitical events. Heightened geopolitical tensions or trade restrictions could disrupt supply chains, delay projects, or reduce demand for defense products. These uncertainties can impact the company’s growth, creating volatility in its share price. Sustainability and Environmental Regulations: With increasing global focus on sustainability, defense companies may face stricter environmental regulations. Paras Defence may need to invest in greener technologies and adapt to new standards. Failure to do so could lead to higher compliance costs or restrictions on operations, impacting profitability and stock performance by 2030.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 57.05%

Foreign Institutions: 5.24%

Domestic Institutions: 1.55%

Public: 36.17%





Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 3.65B 43.77% Operating expense 1.12B 20.48% Net income 634.70M 97.97% Net profit margin 17.41 37.74% Earnings per share — — EBITDA 972.10M 90.22% Effective tax rate 26.46% —

