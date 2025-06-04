Share Market Update – Exide Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Exide Industry, a top battery producer in India, has been recognized as the sole participant in the automobile and industrial agency battery areas. With a powerful agency model, major merchandise, and growing market recognition, the agency is well-placed for consistent development over the coming few years.

This assessment is an in-depth study that delves into Exide Industries’ share price, its current share price graph, financial projections, i.e., its share price targets from 2025-2030, shareholders pattern, and annual income statement, represented both graphically and in tabular form, its overall market analysis and some additional information. 

Exide Industries Share Price Current Graph

Exide Share Price Chart

Current Market Overview For Exide Industries Share Price

As of now, the percentage price of Exide Industries is INR 473.75, with the following key marketplace information:

  • Opening Price: INR 387.35
  • Day’s High: INR 391.90
  • Day’s Low: INR 385.15
  • Current Share Price: 386.50
  • Market Capitalization: INR 32.85KCr
  • P/E Ratio: 41.34
  • Dividend Yield: 0.52%
  • 52-Week High: INR 620.35
  • 52-Week Low: INR 328.00

Exide Industries Share Price Target Forecast (2025-2030)

Year Share Price Target
2025 ₹625
2026 ₹710
2027 ₹785
2028 ₹860
2029 ₹930
2030 ₹1010

Annual Income Statement For Exide Industries Share Price

The following graph is the annual income statement-

(INR) 2025 Y/Y Change
Revenue 172.38B 2.79%
Operating expense 44.25B 9.87%
Net income 7.95B -9.31%
Net profit income 4.61 -11.85%
Earnings per share 12.67 2.26%
EBITDA 17.98B 1.12%
Effective tax rate 31.93%

Factors Influencing The Exide Industries Share Price

Expansion in the EV (Electric Vehicle) market: the demand for EV cars grows, and so does the demand for green and strong batteries. Exide Industries, with its large share in battery manufacture, is well located to take advantage of this method. 

