Share Market Update – Devyani Share Price Target 2025
Devyani Share Price Target 2025:- Devyani International, a leading operator of popular fast-food brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee in India, has strong growth potential for 2025. The company’s expansion plans, increasing consumer demand for quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and strategic store openings are key drivers for its share price. Devyani Share Price on NSE as of 31 March 2025 is 148.50 INR.
Devyani International Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 150.99
- High: 151.00
- Low: 147.95
- Mkt cap: 17.93KCr
- P/E ratio: 813.74
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 222.74
- 52-wk low: 142.45
Devyani Share Price Chart
Devyani Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Devyani Share Price Target Years
|Devyani Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Devyani Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Devyani Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|Devyani Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹151
|Devyani Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹160
|Devyani Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹170
|Devyani Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹180
|Devyani Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹190
|Devyani Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹200
|Devyani Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹207
|Devyani Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹215
|Devyani Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹220
|Devyani Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹225
Devyani Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 62.72%
- FII: 11.17%
- DII: 15.46%
- Public: 10.64%
Key Factors Affecting Devyani Share Price Growth
-
Expansion of Store Network – Devyani International, which operates popular brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee, continues to expand its outlets across India and international markets, boosting revenue potential.
-
Rising Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) Demand – With increasing urbanization and a shift toward fast food, the growing demand for QSR brands will support the company’s sales and profitability.
-
Strategic Partnerships & Franchise Strength – Strong relationships with global food brands help Devyani maintain exclusive rights, ensuring steady business growth.
-
Operational Efficiency & Cost Management – The ability to optimize costs, manage supply chains efficiently, and control operational expenses will significantly impact profit margins.
-
Consumer Preferences & Digital Adoption – Increasing online food orders and digital innovations like app-based ordering and delivery services will play a key role in enhancing customer experience and revenue growth.
Risks and Challenges for Devyani Share Price
-
Rising Input Costs – Higher prices of raw materials, packaging, and logistics could impact profit margins and overall financial performance.
-
Intense Competition – The Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) industry faces stiff competition from other global and local brands, which may limit market share growth.
-
Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Changes in food safety regulations, labor laws, and government policies can create operational challenges and additional costs.
-
Consumer Preference Shifts – Changing customer trends, such as increased demand for healthier food options, could affect the sales of traditional fast-food products.
-
Macroeconomic Uncertainty – Factors like inflation, economic slowdowns, or global supply chain disruptions may reduce consumer spending on dining out, impacting revenue growth.
