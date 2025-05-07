Dolphin Medical Share Price Target 2025:- Dolphin Medical Services Ltd is a small healthcare company based in India that offers diagnostic services like radiology, pathology, and microbiology. It operates mainly in Andhra Pradesh and has also entered the eye care segment through its clinic, Dolphin Nethralaya. In recent years, the company has been exploring new areas like biotechnology and herbal products to grow its business. Though it’s a small player and currently facing some financial challenges, Dolphin Medical continues to focus on improving its services and expanding gradually. Dolphin Medical Share Price on BOM as of 7 May 2025 is 2.38 INR.

Dolphin Medical Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 2.45

High: 2.45

Low: 2.38

Mkt cap: 3.59 Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 3.30

52-wk low: 1.72

Dolphin Medical Share Price Chart

Dolphin Medical Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Dolphin Medical Share Price Target Years Dolphin Medical Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Dolphin Medical Share Price Target 2025 January – Dolphin Medical Share Price Target 2025 February – Dolphin Medical Share Price Target 2025 March – Dolphin Medical Share Price Target 2025 April – Dolphin Medical Share Price Target 2025 May ₹2.60 Dolphin Medical Share Price Target 2025 June ₹2.80 Dolphin Medical Share Price Target 2025 July ₹3.00 Dolphin Medical Share Price Target 2025 August ₹3.20 Dolphin Medical Share Price Target 2025 September ₹3.40 Dolphin Medical Share Price Target 2025 October ₹3.60 Dolphin Medical Share Price Target 2025 November ₹3.80 Dolphin Medical Share Price Target 2025 December ₹4.00

Dolphin Medical Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 26.4%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 73.6%

Key Factors Affecting Dolphin Medical Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

Expansion in Diagnostic Services

Dolphin Medical Services offers a range of diagnostic services, including radiology, pathology, and microbiology, primarily in Andhra Pradesh. The company’s ability to expand its service offerings and geographic reach could drive revenue growth and positively impact its share price. Diversification into Eye Care and Technology Sectors

The company has ventured into eye care through “Dolphin Nethralaya” and has interests in IT, biotechnology, and herbal sectors. Successful diversification and integration of these services could open new revenue streams and enhance overall profitability. Improvement in Financial Performance

While the company reported a net loss of ₹0.07 crore in the latest quarter, any improvement in financial metrics, such as achieving profitability or increasing revenue, could boost investor confidence and support share price growth. Market Sentiment and Stock Performance

The stock has experienced fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹3.30 and a low of ₹1.72. Positive market sentiment and consistent performance could lead to increased investor interest and a higher share price. Healthcare Industry Growth

The overall growth of the healthcare industry in India, driven by increased demand for medical services and diagnostics, could benefit companies like Dolphin Medical Services. Aligning with industry trends and meeting market demands may contribute to the company’s growth prospects.

Risks and Challenges for Dolphin Medical Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Dolphin Medical Services Ltd.’s share price by 2025:

Persistent Financial Losses

Despite a slight improvement, the company reported a net loss of ₹0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to a loss of ₹0.13 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Continued losses may raise concerns about the company’s ability to achieve profitability and sustain operations. Low Promoter Holding

As of the latest available data, promoters hold only 26.4% of the company’s shares. Low promoter stake can lead to concerns about the promoters’ commitment to the company’s growth and may result in increased stock volatility. Limited Market Capitalization and Liquidity

With a market capitalization of approximately ₹3.59 crore, Dolphin Medical Services is categorized as a micro-cap company. Such companies often face challenges related to low liquidity, making it difficult for investors to enter or exit positions without significantly affecting the stock price. Negative Return on Equity (ROE)

The company has a low return on equity of -0.82% over the last three years, indicating that it is not generating positive returns on shareholders’ investments. Negative ROE can be a red flag for investors seeking profitable ventures. High Stock Volatility

The stock has experienced significant price fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹3.30 and a low of ₹1.72. Such volatility can be unsettling for investors seeking stable returns and may deter long-term investment.

