Stock Market Update – Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Exxon Mobil Corporation’s stock price prediction for 2025 will largely depend on oil market trends, global energy demand, and the company’s transition strategies in a changing energy landscape. As one of the largest oil and gas companies, Exxon Mobil benefits from strong cash flows and a vast global presence. Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price on NYSE as of 8 March 2025 is 109.02 USD.

Exxon Mobil Corporation: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 108.41
  • High: 110.40
  • Low: 108.30
  • Mkt cap: 47.92KCr
  • P/E ratio: 13.92
  • Div yield: 3.63%
  • 52-wk high: 126.34
  • 52-wk low: 103.67

Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Chart

Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025

Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction Years Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction Months Stock Price Prediction
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025 January
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025 February
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025 March USD 111
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025 April USD 113
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025 May USD 115
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025 June USD 117
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025 July USD 119
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025 August USD 121
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025 September USD 123
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025 October USD 125
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025 November USD 127
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025 December USD 130

Key Factors Affecting Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price Growth

  • Oil and Gas Prices – Exxon Mobil’s revenue is heavily influenced by global crude oil and natural gas prices. Higher prices can boost profits, while lower prices may reduce earnings.

  • Production and Exploration Expansion – Increasing oil and gas production, along with successful new exploration projects, can drive growth and investor confidence.

  • Transition to Renewable Energy – Investments in carbon capture, hydrogen, and other clean energy initiatives can impact long-term growth and sustainability.

  • Regulatory and Environmental Policies – Government regulations on emissions, drilling rights, and energy policies can affect operations and profitability.

  • Global Economic Conditions – Economic growth, industrial demand, and geopolitical stability will play a key role in determining Exxon Mobil’s stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Price

  • Volatility in Oil Prices – Fluctuations in global crude oil and natural gas prices can directly impact revenue and profitability.

  • Regulatory and Environmental Policies – Stricter government regulations on carbon emissions and drilling operations may increase costs and limit expansion.

  • Shift Towards Renewable Energy – The global push for clean energy and reduced fossil fuel dependence could impact long-term demand for oil and gas.

  • Geopolitical Risks – Political instability, trade restrictions, and conflicts in oil-producing regions may disrupt supply chains and affect operations.

  • Operational and Financial Risks – Unexpected production setbacks, equipment failures, or high capital expenditures could impact profit margins and investor confidence.

