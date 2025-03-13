Stock Market Update – Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025

Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025:- GlobalFoundries’ stock price in 2025 will largely depend on the demand for semiconductors, advancements in chip manufacturing, and competition from industry giants. As a key player in the semiconductor industry, the company benefits from increasing global reliance on technology, AI, and 5G networks. Globalfoundries Stock Price on NASDAQ as of 13 March 2025 is 36.86 USD.

Globalfoundries Inc: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 37.62
  • High: 38.30
  • Low: 36.75
  • Mkt cap: 2.04KCr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 61.98
  • 52-wk low: 35.85

Globalfoundries Stock Price Chart

Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025

Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction Years Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction Months Stock Price Prediction
Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025 January
Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025 February
Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025 March USD 41
Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025 April USD 43
Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025 May USD 45
Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025 June USD 47
Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025 July USD 49
Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025 August USD 52
Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025 September USD 55
Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025 October USD 58
Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025 November USD 61
Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025 December USD 65

Key Factors Affecting Globalfoundries Stock Price Growth

  • Rising Demand for Semiconductors – With increasing reliance on chips for AI, automotive, and consumer electronics, GlobalFoundries stands to benefit from strong industry demand.

  • Expansion and Capacity Growth – The company’s investments in new fabrication plants and production capacity can drive revenue and market share growth.

  • Government Support & Incentives – GlobalFoundries may gain from subsidies and incentives as governments push for domestic semiconductor manufacturing to reduce reliance on Asia.

  • Strategic Partnerships & Clients – Long-term contracts with tech giants and automotive companies can provide steady revenue streams and business stability.

  • Technology Advancements – Innovations in chip manufacturing, including energy-efficient and high-performance semiconductors, can enhance competitiveness and attract more customers.

Risks and Challenges for Globalfoundries Stock Price

  • Global Semiconductor Competition – The company faces strong competition from industry leaders like TSMC and Intel, which could impact its market share and pricing power.

  • Supply Chain Disruptions – Shortages of raw materials, geopolitical tensions, or logistics issues could affect production and delivery timelines.

  • Cyclical Nature of the Industry – The semiconductor industry experiences demand fluctuations, which may lead to revenue volatility and affect stock performance.

  • Dependence on Key Customers – A significant portion of GlobalFoundries’ revenue comes from a few major clients, and losing any of them could impact financial stability.

  • Regulatory & Geopolitical Risks – Government policies, trade restrictions, or geopolitical conflicts (especially involving the U.S., China, and Europe) could pose risks to operations and growth.

