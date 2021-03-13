Ril Share Price Target 2025:- Reliance Industries (RIL) is expected to see strong growth in 2025, driven by its expanding digital, retail, and energy businesses. The company’s focus on green energy, 5G expansion, and retail growth can boost revenue and market value. However, challenges like oil price fluctuations, regulatory changes, and rising competition may impact its performance. Ril Share Price on NSE as of 24 February 2025 is 1,214.10 INR.

Reliance Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,216.55

High: 1,223.25

Low: 1,210.50

Mkt cap: 16.44LCr

P/E ratio: 23.76

Div yield: 0.41%

52-wk high: 1,608.80

52-wk low: 1,193.35

Ril Share Price Chart

Ril Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Ril Share Price Target Years Ril Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Ril Share Price Target 2025 January – Ril Share Price Target 2025 February ₹1230 Ril Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1260 Ril Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1290 Ril Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1320 Ril Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1350 Ril Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1380 Ril Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1420 Ril Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1460 Ril Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1500 Ril Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1550 Ril Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1610

Ril Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 50.13%

FII: 19.15%

DII: 19.1%

Public: 11.61%

Key Factors Affecting Ril Share Price Growth

Expansion in Digital & Telecom – Jio’s growth in 5G services, digital platforms, and fintech could drive higher revenues and market share.

Oil & Petrochemical Performance – Global crude oil prices and refining margins will impact RIL’s traditional business earnings.

Retail & E-Commerce Growth – Expansion of Reliance Retail and its e-commerce ventures will play a key role in revenue diversification.

Green Energy Investments – Reliance’s push into renewable energy, solar, and hydrogen projects could unlock long-term growth potential.

Macroeconomic & Regulatory Factors – Changes in government policies, taxation, and market conditions will influence the stock’s movement in 2025.

Risks and Challenges for Ril Share Price

Volatility in Oil Prices – Fluctuations in global crude oil prices can impact RIL’s refining and petrochemical margins.

Regulatory & Policy Risks – Changes in government regulations, taxation, and environmental policies may affect various business segments.

High Competition – Rising competition in telecom (Jio), retail, and digital services can impact market share and profitability.

Debt & Capital Expenditure – Large investments in green energy, telecom, and retail expansion require significant capital, impacting cash flow and debt levels.

Global Economic Slowdown – A slowdown in global and domestic markets could affect demand in key sectors like energy, retail, and digital services.

