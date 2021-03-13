Ril Share Price Target 2025:- Reliance Industries (RIL) is expected to see strong growth in 2025, driven by its expanding digital, retail, and energy businesses. The company’s focus on green energy, 5G expansion, and retail growth can boost revenue and market value. However, challenges like oil price fluctuations, regulatory changes, and rising competition may impact its performance. Ril Share Price on NSE as of 24 February 2025 is 1,214.10 INR.
Reliance Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 1,216.55
- High: 1,223.25
- Low: 1,210.50
- Mkt cap: 16.44LCr
- P/E ratio: 23.76
- Div yield: 0.41%
- 52-wk high: 1,608.80
- 52-wk low: 1,193.35
Ril Share Price Chart
Ril Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Ril Share Price Target Years
|Ril Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Ril Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Ril Share Price Target 2025
|February
|₹1230
|Ril Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹1260
|Ril Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹1290
|Ril Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹1320
|Ril Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹1350
|Ril Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹1380
|Ril Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹1420
|Ril Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹1460
|Ril Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹1500
|Ril Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹1550
|Ril Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹1610
Ril Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 50.13%
- FII: 19.15%
- DII: 19.1%
- Public: 11.61%
Key Factors Affecting Ril Share Price Growth
-
Expansion in Digital & Telecom – Jio’s growth in 5G services, digital platforms, and fintech could drive higher revenues and market share.
-
Oil & Petrochemical Performance – Global crude oil prices and refining margins will impact RIL’s traditional business earnings.
-
Retail & E-Commerce Growth – Expansion of Reliance Retail and its e-commerce ventures will play a key role in revenue diversification.
-
Green Energy Investments – Reliance’s push into renewable energy, solar, and hydrogen projects could unlock long-term growth potential.
-
Macroeconomic & Regulatory Factors – Changes in government policies, taxation, and market conditions will influence the stock’s movement in 2025.
Risks and Challenges for Ril Share Price
-
Volatility in Oil Prices – Fluctuations in global crude oil prices can impact RIL’s refining and petrochemical margins.
-
Regulatory & Policy Risks – Changes in government regulations, taxation, and environmental policies may affect various business segments.
-
High Competition – Rising competition in telecom (Jio), retail, and digital services can impact market share and profitability.
-
Debt & Capital Expenditure – Large investments in green energy, telecom, and retail expansion require significant capital, impacting cash flow and debt levels.
-
Global Economic Slowdown – A slowdown in global and domestic markets could affect demand in key sectors like energy, retail, and digital services.
