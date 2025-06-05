GRSE Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) is a leading Indian shipbuilding company based in Kolkata. It designs and builds a variety of ships, including naval vessels, cargo ships, and passenger ships. GRSE is well-known for its role in the Indian defense sector, supplying ships to the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. GRSE Share Price on NSE as of 5 June 2025 is 3,368.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on GRSE Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd: Market Overview
- Open: 3,186.10
- High: 3,465.50
- Low: 3,186.10
- Mkt cap: 38.48KCr
- P/E ratio: 73.15
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 3,465.50
- 52-wk low: 1,148.10
GRSE Share Price Chart
GRSE Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Target Years
|Share Price Target
|2025
|₹3,470
|2026
|₹5,342
|2027
|₹7,265
|2028
|₹9,558
|2029
|₹11,765
|2030
|₹13,900
Shareholding Pattern For Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd
- Promoters: 74.50%
- Retail and Others: 19.76%
- FII: 3.84%
- Mutual Funds: 1.64%
- DII: 0.26%
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd Competitors
Here are four competitor companies of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, along with their market capitalizations:
- Cochin Shipyard Ltd
- Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹7,500 crores
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
- Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹14,000 crores
- Goa Shipyard Ltd
- Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹2,000 crores
-
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)
- Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹1,00,000 crores
