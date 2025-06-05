GRSE Share Price Target

GRSE Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) is a leading Indian shipbuilding company based in Kolkata. It designs and builds a variety of ships, including naval vessels, cargo ships, and passenger ships. GRSE is well-known for its role in the Indian defense sector, supplying ships to the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. GRSE Share Price on NSE as of 5 June 2025 is 3,368.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on GRSE Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 3,186.10
  • High: 3,465.50
  • Low: 3,186.10
  • Mkt cap: 38.48KCr
  • P/E ratio: 73.15
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 3,465.50
  • 52-wk low: 1,148.10

GRSE Share Price Chart

GRSE Share Price Chart

 

GRSE Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹3,470
2026 ₹5,342
2027 ₹7,265
2028 ₹9,558
2029 ₹11,765
2030 ₹13,900

Shareholding Pattern For Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd

  • Promoters: 74.50%
  • Retail and Others: 19.76%
  • FII: 3.84%
  • Mutual Funds: 1.64%
  • DII: 0.26%

 

Shareholding Pattern For Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd Competitors

Here are four competitor companies of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, along with their market capitalizations:

  1. Cochin Shipyard Ltd
    • Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹7,500 crores
  2. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
    • Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹14,000 crores
  3. Goa Shipyard Ltd
    • Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹2,000 crores

  4. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)

    • Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹1,00,000 crores

Read Also:- Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Jupiter Wagons Share Price Current Graph

Similar Posts

Nike Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Nike Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Nike Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Nike’s stock price prediction for 2025 depends on several factors, including strong brand demand, expansion in digital sales, and innovation in sportswear and footwear. The company’s focus on sustainability and direct-to-consumer sales could drive revenue growth. Nike Stock Price on NYSE as of 27 February 2025 is 81.17 USD. Nike…

Balaji Amines Share Price Target

Balaji Amines Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Balaji Amines Ltd is a leading Indian company that manufactures aliphatic amines, derivatives, and specialty chemicals. Established in 1988, the company caters to a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and water treatment. Known for its strong R&D capabilities and modern manufacturing facilities, Balaji Amines has positioned itself as a reliable supplier in domestic…

Colgate Palmolive Share Price Target
|

Colgate Palmolive Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a well-known American company that makes everyday products like toothpaste, soap, and cleaning supplies. It was founded in 1806 and is now one of the largest companies in the world in its industry. Some of its popular brands include Colgate (toothpaste), Palmolive (dish soap), and Softsoap (liquid hand soap). The company sells…

Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025:- Pudumjee Paper’s share price in 2025 will depend on factors like raw material costs, demand for specialty paper, and competition in the market. The company’s focus on eco-friendly paper solutions and steady industrial demand could support growth. Pudumjee Paper Share Price on NSE as of 25 February 2025 is…

Zydus Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Zydus Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Zydus Share Price Target 2025:- Zydus Lifesciences, a prominent pharmaceutical company, has received varied projections for its share price target in 2025. Analyst estimates suggest an average target of ₹1,070.43, with a range from ₹840.00 to ₹1,365.00. Zydus Share Price on NSE as of 5 April 2025 is 868.45 INR. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd: Current Market…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *