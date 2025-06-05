GRSE Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) is a leading Indian shipbuilding company based in Kolkata. It designs and builds a variety of ships, including naval vessels, cargo ships, and passenger ships. GRSE is well-known for its role in the Indian defense sector, supplying ships to the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. GRSE Share Price on NSE as of 5 June 2025 is 3,368.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on GRSE Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 3,186.10

High: 3,465.50

Low: 3,186.10

Mkt cap: 38.48KCr

P/E ratio: 73.15

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 3,465.50

52-wk low: 1,148.10

GRSE Share Price Chart

GRSE Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹3,470 2026 ₹5,342 2027 ₹7,265 2028 ₹9,558 2029 ₹11,765 2030 ₹13,900

Shareholding Pattern For Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd

Promoters: 74.50%

Retail and Others: 19.76%

FII: 3.84%

Mutual Funds: 1.64%

DII: 0.26%

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd Competitors

Here are four competitor companies of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, along with their market capitalizations:

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹7,500 crores Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹14,000 crores Goa Shipyard Ltd Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹2,000 crores Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹1,00,000 crores

