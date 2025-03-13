Share Market Update – Rallis India Share Price Target 2025

Rallis India Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Rallis India Share Price Target 2025:- Rallis India, a well-known agrochemical company, has strong growth potential for 2025 due to increasing demand for quality farm solutions and government support for the agriculture sector. The company’s focus on innovation, expansion into global markets, and strong research capabilities could drive its share price upward. Rallis India Share Price on NSE as of 13 March 2025 is 112.25 INR.

Rallis India Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 211.20
  • High: 214.60
  • Low: 209.63
  • Mkt cap: 4.11KCr
  • P/E ratio: 30.26
  • Div yield: 1.18%
  • 52-wk high: 378.70
  • 52-wk low: 196.00

Rallis India Share Price Chart

Rallis India Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Rallis India Share Price Target Years Rallis India Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Rallis India Share Price Target 2025 January
Rallis India Share Price Target 2025 February
Rallis India Share Price Target 2025 March ₹230
Rallis India Share Price Target 2025 April ₹245
Rallis India Share Price Target 2025 May ₹260
Rallis India Share Price Target 2025 June ₹275
Rallis India Share Price Target 2025 July ₹290
Rallis India Share Price Target 2025 August ₹310
Rallis India Share Price Target 2025 September ₹330
Rallis India Share Price Target 2025 October ₹350
Rallis India Share Price Target 2025 November ₹365
Rallis India Share Price Target 2025 December ₹380

Rallis India Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 55.08%
  • FII: 11.86%
  • DII: 13.29%
  • Public: 19.76%

Key Factors Affecting Rallis India Share Price Growth

  • Agricultural Demand & Monsoon Impact – Since Rallis India operates in the agrochemicals sector, good monsoons and strong demand for crop protection products can drive revenue growth.

  • Product Innovation & R&D – The company’s investment in research and development for new agrochemical solutions and seeds can help expand its market presence and boost sales.

  • Government Policies & Subsidies – Supportive agricultural policies, subsidies, and initiatives like “Make in India” can positively impact the company’s growth and profitability.

  • Exports & Global Market Expansion – Increasing international presence and exports of agrochemicals can contribute to revenue growth, especially in emerging markets.

  • Raw Material Costs & Supply Chain Stability – Managing input costs and maintaining a stable supply chain is crucial to profitability, especially in a volatile global market.

Risks and Challenges for Rallis India Share Price

  • Dependence on Monsoon & Weather Conditions – Since Rallis India operates in the agriculture sector, unpredictable monsoons or extreme weather conditions can impact demand for its products.

  • Fluctuating Raw Material Costs – Rising prices of key raw materials and supply chain disruptions can increase production costs and affect profit margins.

  • Regulatory & Environmental Challenges – Stringent government regulations on agrochemicals, bans on certain pesticides, or environmental concerns could impact the company’s product portfolio.

  • Intense Market Competition – The agrochemical industry is highly competitive, with domestic and international players, which could pressure pricing and market share.

  • Global Economic Conditions & Export Risks – Slowdowns in key export markets, trade restrictions, or currency fluctuations could impact Rallis India’s international sales and overall revenue.

