Share Market Update – Godrej Consumer Share Price Target 2025

Godrej Consumer Share Price Target 2025:- Godrej Consumer Products is a strong player in the FMCG sector, known for its popular household and personal care brands. By 2025, its share price target will depend on factors like growing demand for consumer goods, innovation in product offerings, and expansion into new markets. Strong brand loyalty and increasing focus on sustainable products could drive its growth. Godrej Consumer Share Price on NSE as of 25 March 2025 is 1,123.00 INR.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 1,111.85
  • High: 1,134.90
  • Low: 1,097.60
  • Mkt cap: 1.15LCr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: 1.78%
  • 52-wk high: 1,541.85
  • 52-wk low: 979.50

Godrej Consumer Share Price Chart

Godrej Consumer Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Godrej Consumer Share Price Target Years Godrej Consumer Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Godrej Consumer Share Price Target 2025 January
Godrej Consumer Share Price Target 2025 February
Godrej Consumer Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1140
Godrej Consumer Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1180
Godrej Consumer Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1220
Godrej Consumer Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1260
Godrej Consumer Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1300
Godrej Consumer Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1340
Godrej Consumer Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1380
Godrej Consumer Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1430
Godrej Consumer Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1480
Godrej Consumer Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1545

Godrej Consumer Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 53.04%
  • FII: 20.68%
  • DII: 11.04%
  • Public: 15.24%

Key Factors Affecting Godrej Consumer Share Price Growth

  • Strong Brand Presence – Godrej Consumer has a well-established brand in personal care, home care, and household products, which helps drive consistent demand.

  • Expansion in Emerging Markets – Growth in key markets like India, Indonesia, and Africa will play a crucial role in boosting revenue and profitability.

  • Product Innovation & Sustainability – Launching new and eco-friendly products will attract more consumers and strengthen the company’s market position.

  • Cost Management & Operational Efficiency – Improving supply chain operations and controlling raw material costs will help maintain profit margins.

  • Macroeconomic & Consumer Trends – Rising disposable incomes, changing consumer preferences, and inflation levels will influence product demand and pricing strategies.

Risks and Challenges for Godrej Consumer Share Price

  • Rising Raw Material Costs – Fluctuations in prices of key ingredients like palm oil and packaging materials can impact profit margins.

  • Intense Market Competition – Strong competition from local and global FMCG brands may pressure pricing and market share.

  • Economic Slowdown & Inflation – High inflation or economic downturns could reduce consumer spending on non-essential products.

  • Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Changing government policies, environmental regulations, and taxation laws may affect operations and profitability.

  • Currency & Global Market Fluctuations – Exposure to international markets makes the company vulnerable to currency exchange rate risks and economic instability in other regions.

