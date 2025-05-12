Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is an Indian aerospace and defense company. Established in 1940, it is known for manufacturing aircraft, helicopters, and other aerospace products. HAL plays a crucial role in supporting India’s defense capabilities by designing and producing advanced military aircraft and civil aviation products. The company has several production facilities across India and works closely with various defense agencies and private firms. HAL Share Price on NSE as of 12 May 2025 is 4,501.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on HAL Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹4,380.00

High Price: ₹4,579.20

Low Price: ₹4,360.20

Previous Close: ₹4,422.90

Volume: 3,536,326

Value (Lacs): ₹159,177.11

VWAP: ₹4,022.56

P/E ratio: 34.61

Div yield: 0.84%

52-wk high: ₹5,674.75

52-wk low: ₹3,046.05

Mkt cap: ₹301,029Cr

Face Value: ₹10

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Competitors

Here are four competitor companies of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) along with their market capitalizations:

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹55,000 crores Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Market Capitalization: Part of Tata Group, specific market cap not publicly available as it’s not listed separately. Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹2,60,000 crores Air India Limited (Tata Group) Market Capitalization: Air India is in the process of being privatized, so its standalone market cap may not be directly available.

HAL Share Price Chart

HAL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

HAL Share Price Target Years Share Price Target (INR) 2025 ₹5,680 2026 ₹6,200 2027 ₹6,700 2028 ₹7,200 2029 ₹7,800 2030 ₹8,300

HAL Share Price Target 2025

HAL share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹5,680. Here are three points of risks and challenges for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) regarding its share price target for 2025:

Defense Budget Fluctuations : HAL’s performance is closely tied to government defense budgets. If there are cuts or delays in defense spending, especially in the context of geopolitical tensions, HAL may face reduced orders or project cancellations, directly impacting its revenue and share price.

Dependency on Government Contracts : A significant portion of HAL’s revenue comes from government contracts. Any changes in government policy, such as shifts towards privatization or changes in procurement processes, could lead to increased competition or reduced contracts for HAL, posing a risk to its growth prospects.

Global Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: HAL relies on a global supply chain for parts and materials. Disruptions caused by international trade tensions, regulatory changes, or global events like pandemics could lead to shortages or delays in critical components, affecting production schedules and overall operational efficiency.

HAL Share Price Target 2030

HAL share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹8,300. Here are three points of risks and challenges for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) regarding its share price target for 2030:

Technological Advancements and Competition : The aerospace and defense sectors are rapidly evolving with new technologies. HAL must invest significantly in research and development to keep pace with advancements such as unmanned systems and advanced materials. Failure to innovate could lead to a loss of competitive advantage against both domestic and international players.

Geopolitical Risks : HAL operates in a sector highly influenced by geopolitical dynamics. Rising tensions in regions of interest, changes in defense alliances, or conflicts could impact defense contracts, foreign collaborations, and overall market stability. Such risks can lead to fluctuations in order volumes and revenue projections.

Regulatory and Compliance Challenges: As a major player in the defense sector, HAL faces stringent regulatory scrutiny both domestically and internationally. Changes in defense procurement laws, export controls, and compliance requirements can create operational hurdles, increase costs, and limit HAL’s ability to respond quickly to market demands.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 71.64%

FII: 12.08%

DII: 8.3%

Public: 7.98%

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 202.68B 14.29% Operating expense 47.01B 21.50% Net income 39.85B 33.51% Net profit margin 19.66 16.82% Earnings per share 5.45 33.25% EBITDA 51.14B 25.10% Effective tax rate 24.92% —

Read Also:- IDFC First Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials