Share Market Update – Hyundai Motor India Share Price Target 2025

Hyundai Motor Share Price Target 2025:- Hyundai Motor’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its strong push into the electric vehicle market, global expansion, and technological advancements in autonomous and connected cars. The company’s focus on sustainability and key partnerships will also support growth. Hyundai Motor Share Price on NSE as of 15 February 2025 is 1,798.95 INR.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 1,808.85
  • High: 1,850.00
  • Low: 1,792.00
  • Mkt cap: 1.47LCr
  • P/E ratio: 25.63
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 1,970.00
  • 52-wk low: 1,610.65

Hyundai Motor Share Price Chart

Hyundai Motor Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Hyundai Motor Share Price Target Years Hyundai Motor Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Hyundai Motor Share Price Target 2025 January ₹1677
Hyundai Motor Share Price Target 2025 February ₹1850
Hyundai Motor Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1865
Hyundai Motor Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1875
Hyundai Motor Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1885
Hyundai Motor Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1895
Hyundai Motor Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1905
Hyundai Motor Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1920
Hyundai Motor Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1930
Hyundai Motor Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1940
Hyundai Motor Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1950
Hyundai Motor Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1970

Hyundai Motor Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 82.5%
  • FII: 6.7%
  • DII: 7.13%
  • Public: 3.67%

Key Factors Affecting Hyundai Motor Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting Hyundai Motor’s share price target for 2025:

  1. EV Market Growth: Hyundai’s investment in electric vehicles (EVs) and new model launches will drive future growth as demand for EVs rises globally.

  2. Global Market Expansion: Strong sales in key markets like the US, Europe, and Asia, along with expanding presence in emerging markets, will boost revenue.

  3. Technological Innovation: Advancements in autonomous driving, connected car technology, and fuel efficiency can enhance Hyundai’s competitive position.

  4. Sustainability Initiatives: Focus on eco-friendly manufacturing and carbon neutrality will attract environmentally conscious investors and customers.

  5. Partnerships and Collaborations: Strategic alliances with tech companies, battery manufacturers, and mobility service providers will support innovation and growth.

Risks and Challenges for Hyundai Motor Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Hyundai Motor’s share price target in 2025:

  1. Intense Competition: Hyundai faces strong competition from global automakers and new EV-focused companies, which could impact market share.

  2. Supply Chain Disruptions: Shortages of key components like semiconductors and rising raw material costs may affect production and profitability.

  3. Regulatory Changes: Stricter emission standards, safety regulations, and trade policies across different countries could increase costs and affect operations.

  4. EV Transition Challenges: High investment costs for EV development and battery technology, along with consumer adoption rates, pose potential risks.

  5. Global Economic Uncertainty: Economic slowdowns, inflation, and geopolitical tensions may affect consumer demand for vehicles and overall sales.

