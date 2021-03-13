Share Market Update – Infosys Share Price Target 2025

Infosys Share Price Target 2025:- Infosys, one of India’s leading IT companies, is expected to see steady growth in its share price by 2025, driven by strong demand for digital transformation, cloud computing, and AI services. The company’s global presence, robust client base, and focus on innovation give it an edge in the IT sector. Infosys Share Price on NSE as of 24 February 2025 is 1,763.00 INR.

Infosys Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,800.05

High: 1,808.00

Low: 1,750.25

Mkt cap: 7.31LCr

P/E ratio: 26.46

Div yield: 2.33%

52-wk high: 2,006.45

52-wk low: 1,358.35

Infosys Share Price Chart

Infosys Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Infosys Share Price Target Years Infosys Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Infosys Share Price Target 2025 January – Infosys Share Price Target 2025 February ₹1810 Infosys Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1830 Infosys Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1850 Infosys Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1870 Infosys Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1890 Infosys Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1910 Infosys Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1930 Infosys Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1950 Infosys Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1970 Infosys Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1990 Infosys Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2010

Infosys Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 14.43%

FII: 33.3%

DII: 38.37%

Public: 13.91%

Key Factors Affecting Infosys Share Price Growth

Strong Demand for IT Services – Increasing global demand for digital transformation, cloud computing, and AI-driven solutions can drive revenue growth for Infosys.

Large Deal Wins – Securing high-value contracts from global clients will boost Infosys’ order book and future earnings.

Expansion in Emerging Technologies – Growth in AI, automation, cybersecurity, and blockchain services can open new revenue streams.

Macroeconomic Conditions – Economic stability in key markets like the US and Europe will impact IT spending and Infosys’ financial performance.

Operational Efficiency and Cost Management – Maintaining high profit margins through better resource allocation and cost optimization will support long-term growth.

Risks and Challenges for Infosys Share Price

Global Economic Slowdown – A recession or reduced IT spending in key markets like the US and Europe could impact revenue growth.

Currency Fluctuations – Since Infosys earns a large portion of its revenue in foreign currencies, exchange rate volatility can affect profits.

Rising Competition – Intense competition from global IT firms like TCS, Wipro, Accenture, and new tech startups may put pressure on pricing and market share.

Talent Shortage and Attrition – High employee turnover and rising wages in the IT sector could impact project delivery and increase costs.

Regulatory and Compliance Issues – Changing global data privacy laws and evolving government policies may create operational and legal challenges for the company.

