Share Market Update – Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025

Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025:- Bandhan Bank’s share price target for 2025 will depend on key factors like loan growth, asset quality, and overall economic conditions. As a major player in microfinance, the bank benefits from strong demand for small-ticket loans, but it also faces risks from rising NPAs and regulatory changes. Bandhan Bank Share Price on NSE as of 24 February 2025 is 138.88 INR.
Bandhan Bank Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 138.90
- High: 141.09
- Low: 138.00
- Mkt cap: 22.41KCr
- P/E ratio: 9.01
- Div yield: 1.08%
- 52-wk high: 222.31
- 52-wk low: 128.16
Bandhan Bank Share Price Chart
Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Bandhan Bank Share Price Target Years
|Bandhan Bank Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025
|February
|₹145
|Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹160
|Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹170
|Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹180
|Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹190
|Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹200
|Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹210
|Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹220
|Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹230
|Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹240
|Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹250
Bandhan Bank Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 39.98%
- FII: 23.22%
- DII: 15.41%
- Public: 21.39%
Key Factors Affecting Bandhan Bank Share Price Growth
- Loan Book Expansion – Growth in microfinance, SME, and retail loans can drive higher revenue and profitability.
- Asset Quality & NPA Management – Controlling non-performing assets (NPAs) and improving asset quality will be crucial for investor confidence.
- Interest Rate Movements – Changes in RBI’s interest rates can impact lending margins and profitability.
- Geographical Expansion – Expanding into new regions and diversifying its customer base can support long-term growth.
- Regulatory Environment – Compliance with banking regulations and any policy changes will play a key role in its future performance.
Risks and Challenges for Bandhan Bank Share Price
- High NPA Risk – A significant portion of Bandhan Bank’s loans are in the microfinance sector, which is vulnerable to defaults, impacting profitability.
- Regulatory Uncertainty – Any changes in RBI policies, loan restructuring rules, or microfinance lending norms could affect business operations.
- Interest Rate Fluctuations – Rising interest rates may impact borrowing costs and reduce lending margins, affecting overall profitability.
- Geopolitical and Economic Risks – Inflation, economic slowdowns, or global financial instability could impact credit demand and asset quality.
- Competition from Larger Banks – Increased competition from established banks and fintech companies could pressure market share and growth potential.
