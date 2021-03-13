Share Market Update – Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025

Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025:- Bandhan Bank’s share price target for 2025 will depend on key factors like loan growth, asset quality, and overall economic conditions. As a major player in microfinance, the bank benefits from strong demand for small-ticket loans, but it also faces risks from rising NPAs and regulatory changes. Bandhan Bank Share Price on NSE as of 24 February 2025 is 138.88 INR.

Bandhan Bank Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 138.90

High: 141.09

Low: 138.00

Mkt cap: 22.41KCr

P/E ratio: 9.01

Div yield: 1.08%

52-wk high: 222.31

52-wk low: 128.16

Bandhan Bank Share Price Chart

Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Bandhan Bank Share Price Target Years Bandhan Bank Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025 January – Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025 February ₹145 Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025 March ₹160 Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025 April ₹170 Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025 May ₹180 Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025 June ₹190 Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025 July ₹200 Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025 August ₹210 Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025 September ₹220 Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025 October ₹230 Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025 November ₹240 Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025 December ₹250

Bandhan Bank Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 39.98%

FII: 23.22%

DII: 15.41%

Public: 21.39%

Key Factors Affecting Bandhan Bank Share Price Growth

Loan Book Expansion – Growth in microfinance, SME, and retail loans can drive higher revenue and profitability.

Asset Quality & NPA Management – Controlling non-performing assets (NPAs) and improving asset quality will be crucial for investor confidence.

Interest Rate Movements – Changes in RBI’s interest rates can impact lending margins and profitability.

Geographical Expansion – Expanding into new regions and diversifying its customer base can support long-term growth.

Regulatory Environment – Compliance with banking regulations and any policy changes will play a key role in its future performance.

Risks and Challenges for Bandhan Bank Share Price

High NPA Risk – A significant portion of Bandhan Bank’s loans are in the microfinance sector, which is vulnerable to defaults, impacting profitability.

Regulatory Uncertainty – Any changes in RBI policies, loan restructuring rules, or microfinance lending norms could affect business operations.

Interest Rate Fluctuations – Rising interest rates may impact borrowing costs and reduce lending margins, affecting overall profitability.

Geopolitical and Economic Risks – Inflation, economic slowdowns, or global financial instability could impact credit demand and asset quality.

Competition from Larger Banks – Increased competition from established banks and fintech companies could pressure market share and growth potential.

