Share Market Update – Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025

Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025:- Jaypee Infratech’s share price target for 2025 depends on key factors like the successful resolution of its insolvency process, progress in infrastructure and real estate projects, and reduction of its high debt. Government support for the sector and positive market sentiment could also drive growth. Jaypee Infratech Share Price on NSE as of 18 February 2025 is 1.27 INR.

Jaypee Infratech Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1.30

High: 1.30

Low: 1.20

Mkt cap: 16Cr

P/E ratio: 35.83

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 3.45

52-wk low: 1.10

Jaypee Infratech Share Price Chart

Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target Years Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025 January – Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025 February ₹1.30 Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1.50 Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1.70 Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1.90 Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025 June ₹2.20 Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025 July ₹2.50 Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025 August ₹2.80 Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025 September ₹3.10 Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025 October ₹3.40 Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025 November ₹3.70 Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025 December ₹4

Jaypee Infratech Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 100%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 0%

Key Factors Affecting Jaypee Infratech Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors affecting Jaypee Infratech’s share price target for 2025:

Resolution of Insolvency Issues: Successful completion of the insolvency resolution process and takeover by new management could boost investor confidence. Infrastructure Projects: Progress in key infrastructure and real estate projects will drive revenue and growth. Debt Reduction: Reduction in the company’s debt burden through restructuring or settlements can improve financial health. Government Policies: Supportive government policies for infrastructure and real estate sectors may provide growth opportunities. Market Sentiment: Positive market sentiment towards the real estate sector and infrastructure development will influence share price performance.

Risks and Challenges for Jaypee Infratech Share Price

Here are 5 risks and challenges for Jaypee Infratech’s share price target for 2025:

Ongoing Insolvency Issues: Delays or complications in the insolvency resolution process can impact investor trust and share price stability. High Debt Burden: The company’s significant debt levels pose a challenge to financial recovery and growth. Legal and Regulatory Hurdles: Legal disputes and regulatory challenges in real estate and infrastructure projects can slow down operations and affect revenue. Market Competition: Intense competition in the real estate and infrastructure sectors may limit market share and profitability. Economic Uncertainty: Fluctuations in the economy, interest rates, and demand for real estate could negatively impact growth prospects.

