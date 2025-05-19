SEL Manufacturing Share Price Target

SEL Manufacturing Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd is a textile company based in India that primarily focuses on the production of yarn, knitted fabrics, and garments. It operates across various segments of the textile value chain, making it a vertically integrated manufacturer. The company supplies products both domestically and internationally, catering to a wide range of clients. SEL Manufacturing Share Price on NSE as of 19 May 2025 is 43.55 INR. Here will provide you more details on SEL Manufacturing Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: 42.35
  • High Price: 43.55
  • Low Price: 42.31
  • Previous Close: 41.48
  • Volume: 19,018
  • Value (Lacs): 8.28
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 164.10
  • 52-wk low: 25.50
  • Mkt cap: 144Cr
  • Face Value: 10

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitors of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd with their approximate market capitalizations:

  1. Arvind Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹2,000 Crores
  2. Vardhman Textiles Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹11,000 Crores
  3. Trident Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹8,000 Crores
  4. Raymond Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹7,500 Crores

  5. Welspun India Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹9,000 Crores

SEL Manufacturing Share Price Chart

SEL Manufacturing Share Price Chart

 

SEL Manufacturing Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹100
2026 ₹120
2027 ₹140
2028 ₹160
2029 ₹180
2030 ₹200

SEL Manufacturing Share Price Target 2025

SEL Manufacturing share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹100. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of SEL Manufacturing’s share price target for 2025:

  • Technological Advancements: The adoption of new technologies in manufacturing processes can improve efficiency and reduce costs. Innovations such as automation and sustainable production techniques may enhance SEL Manufacturing’s competitiveness, leading to increased profitability and a higher share price.
  • Market Expansion: SEL Manufacturing’s ability to expand its market presence, both domestically and internationally, is crucial for growth. Successful entry into new markets or increasing market share in existing ones can drive sales growth, positively impacting the company’s stock value.

  • Sustainability Initiatives: With growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products, SEL Manufacturing’s commitment to sustainable practices can enhance its brand image and attract environmentally conscious consumers. Effective sustainability initiatives may result in increased sales and investor interest, boosting the share price in 2025.

SEL Manufacturing Share Price Target 2030

SEL Manufacturing share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹200. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of SEL Manufacturing’s share price target for 2030:

  • Diversification of Product Offerings: As SEL Manufacturing expands its range of products and diversifies into new segments, it can tap into various consumer markets. This diversification can lead to increased revenue streams and reduce dependency on a single product line, enhancing overall financial stability and boosting investor confidence.
  • Global Supply Chain Optimization: The ability to efficiently manage and optimize global supply chains will play a crucial role in SEL Manufacturing’s growth. Reducing costs and improving delivery times through strategic partnerships and logistics management can enhance profitability, positively impacting the share price by 2030.

  • Regulatory and Environmental Compliance: Adapting to changing regulations and increasing environmental standards is vital for long-term sustainability. By investing in eco-friendly technologies and ensuring compliance, SEL Manufacturing can improve its reputation and appeal to socially responsible investors, potentially driving up the share price as the company aligns with future market expectations.

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 75.00%
  • Other Domestic Institutions: 11.18%
  • Public: 13.07%
  • Foreign Institutions: 0.13%

 

SEL Manufacturing Financial Statement

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change
Revenue 3.75B -32.52%
Operating expense 1.91B -31.50%
Net income -1.93B -3.79%
Net profit margin -51.51 -53.81%
Earnings per share
EBITDA -549.24M 21.98%
Effective tax rate

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Financials

 

SEL Manufacturing Quarterly Financial

