SBI Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Marker Overview, Income Statement

State Bank of India (SBI) is the largest bank in India, established in 1955. It provides a wide range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. SBI offers services such as savings and current accounts, loans, credit cards, insurance, and investment products.

With thousands of branches and ATMs across the country and a growing presence in international markets, SBI aims to make banking accessible to everyone. SBI Share Price on NSE as of 20 May 2025 is 794.45 INR. Here will provide you more details on SBI Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

State Bank of India: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹792.10

High Price: ₹801.40

Low Price: ₹792.10

Previous Close: ₹792.10

Volume: 10,666,184

Value (Lacs): ₹84,796.16

P/E ratio: 9.14

Div yield: 2.00%

52-wk high: ₹ 912.00

52-wk low: ₹543.20

Mkt cap: ₹709,507 Cr

Face Value: ₹1

State Bank of India Competitors

Here are five competitors of State Bank of India along with their approximate market capitalizations:

HDFC Bank Ltd

Market Capital: ₹12,00,000 Crores ICICI Bank Ltd

Market Capital: ₹7,00,000 Crores Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

Market Capital: ₹3,50,000 Crores Axis Bank Ltd

Market Capital: ₹3,10,000 Crores Bank of Baroda

Market Capital: ₹1,00,000 Crores

SBI Share Price Chart

SBI Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

SBI Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹920 2026 ₹980 2027 ₹1030 2028 ₹1080 2029 ₹1130 2030 ₹1180

SBI Share Price Target 2025

SBI share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹920. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect State Bank of India’s (SBI) share price target in 2025:

Economic Slowdown: Any slowdown in the Indian economy could adversely affect SBI’s financial performance. Reduced economic activity can lead to lower demand for loans and financial services, impacting the bank’s profitability and ultimately its share price. Regulatory Changes: Changes in banking regulations or government policies can pose risks for SBI. New rules regarding capital requirements, lending practices, or interest rates could affect the bank’s operations and profitability. Unfavorable regulatory changes may lead to increased compliance costs or limit growth opportunities. Competition and Market Dynamics: The banking sector is highly competitive, with both traditional banks and fintech companies vying for market share. Increased competition can lead to pressure on interest margins and pricing strategies. If SBI fails to adapt to changing market dynamics or enhance its offerings, it could lose customers, negatively impacting its share price.

SBI Share Price Target 2030

SBI share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1180. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect State Bank of India’s (SBI) share price target in 2030:

Technological Disruption: Rapid advancements in financial technology (fintech) could disrupt traditional banking services. If SBI fails to keep pace with innovations such as digital payment systems, blockchain, or AI-driven financial services, it may lose market share to more tech-savvy competitors, impacting its long-term growth and share price. Global Economic Volatility: Global economic challenges, such as recessionary trends, trade tensions, or geopolitical risks, could affect India’s economy and banking sector. As a large, globally connected bank, SBI may face difficulties in navigating these uncertainties, which could lead to decreased investor confidence and lower share prices. Rising Non-Performing Assets (NPAs): If economic growth slows or sectors like real estate and infrastructure face downturns, SBI may experience a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs). High NPAs can reduce profitability and increase provisioning requirements, posing a significant risk to its financial health and share price in the long term.

State Bank of India Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 57.43%

Domestic Institutions: 25.05%

Foreign Institutions: 9.95%

Retail And Others: 7.57%

State Bank of India Financial Statement

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 3.43T 4.83% Operating expense 2.37T 3.40% Net income 775.61B 15.62% Net profit margin 22.62 10.29% Earnings per share 79.44 -2.06% EBITDA — — Effective tax rate 25.35% —

