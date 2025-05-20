NCC Ltd (formerly Nagarjuna Construction Company) is one of India’s leading construction and infrastructure development companies. Founded in 1978, it operates across multiple sectors, including buildings, roads, water supply, power, and urban infrastructure. Known for its strong project execution capabilities, NCC Ltd has built a reputation for timely delivery and quality. NCC Share Price on NSE as of 20 May 2025 is 235.44 INR. Here will provide you with more details on NCC Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

NCC Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹230.00

High Price: ₹238.85

Low Price: ₹229.43

Previous Close: ₹227.19

Volume: ₹10,224,481

Value (Lacs): 24,072.52

P/E ratio: 18.03

Div yield: 0.93%

52-wk high: ₹ 364.50

52-wk low: ₹117.40

Mkt cap: ₹14,782 Cr

Face Value: ₹2

NCC Share Price Chart

NCC Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

NCC Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹370 2026 ₹420 2027 ₹480 2028 ₹530 2029 ₹580 2030 ₹630

NCC Share Price Target 2025

NCC share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹370. Here are three key factors that could affect NCC Ltd’s share price growth in 2025:

Urbanization and Smart City Projects: NCC’s involvement in urbanization and smart city initiatives could significantly boost its revenue streams. The demand for infrastructure in growing cities will be a key driver for share price growth. Timely Project Execution: Successful and timely execution of ongoing and new projects will build trust among investors and clients. Delays or cost overruns can negatively impact the stock, while efficient completion will have a positive effect. Debt Reduction and Financial Health: If NCC manages to reduce its debt levels and improve its balance sheet, this will enhance investor sentiment, making the company more attractive for long-term investments, which can lead to share price growth.

NCC Share Price Target 2030

NCC share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹630. Here are three key factors that could affect NCC Ltd’s share price growth by 2030:

Long-Term Infrastructure Demand: As India continues to develop its infrastructure, the demand for large-scale construction projects in transportation, housing, and energy will play a significant role in NCC’s long-term revenue growth. Sustained government focus on infrastructure will benefit the company’s stock. Technological Advancements in Construction: Adopting new construction technologies and sustainable building practices could help NCC increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve project quality, positively impacting its financial performance and share price in the long run. Global Expansion Opportunities: NCC’s ability to expand its operations into international markets or secure overseas projects could open up new revenue streams. Diversification into foreign markets will reduce dependence on domestic projects and drive share price growth over the next decade.

Shareholding Pattern For NCC Ltd

Public: 48.5%

Foreign Institutions: 13.79%

Promoters: 22.11%

Domestic Institutions: 15.61%

NCC Ltd Financials Statement

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 223.55B 7.24% Operating expense 14.21B -1.15% Net income 8.20B 15.36% Net profit margin 3.67 7.62% Earnings per share 12.58 7.65% EBITDA 20.74B 17.23% Effective tax rate 26.87% —

