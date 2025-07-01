Share Market Update – JBM Auto Share Price Target 2025
JBM Auto Share Price Target 2025:- JBM Auto Limited is a key player in the automotive and electric vehicle manufacturing sector, producing high-quality buses, auto components, and EV solutions. The share price target for 2025 looks promising due to the rising demand for electric and eco-friendly transportation, supportive government policies for EV adoption, and the company’s ongoing investments in innovation and technology. JBM Auto Share Price on NSE as of 1 July 2025 is 642.05 INR.
JBM Auto Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 644.00
- High: 645.75
- Low: 637.05
- Mkt cap: 7.61KCr
- P/E ratio: 75.18
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 1,169.38
- 52-wk low: 489.80
JBM Auto Share Price Chart
JBM Auto Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|JBM Auto Share Price Target Years
|JBM Auto Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|JBM Auto Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|JBM Auto Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|JBM Auto Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|JBM Auto Share Price Target 2025
|April
|–
|JBM Auto Share Price Target 2025
|May
|–
|JBM Auto Share Price Target 2025
|June
|–
|JBM Auto Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹700
|JBM Auto Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹800
|JBM Auto Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹900
|JBM Auto Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹1000
|JBM Auto Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹1100
|JBM Auto Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹1200
JBM Auto Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 67.53%
- FII: 2.75%
- DII: 0.08%
- Public: 29.64%
