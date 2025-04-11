JK Paper Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – JK Paper Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

JK Paper Share Price Target 2025:- JK Paper Ltd., established in 1962, is a leading Indian paper manufacturer specializing in office, coated, writing, printing, and high-end packaging boards. The company operates three integrated pulp and paper mills located in Rayagada (Odisha), Songadh (Gujarat), and Sirpur (Telangana), with a combined annual capacity of approximately 600,000 tons. JK Paper Share Price on NSE as of 11 April 2025 is 314.00 INR.

JK Paper Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 320.75
  • High: 320.75
  • Low: 308.50
  • Mkt cap: 5.32KCr
  • P/E ratio: 9.07
  • Div yield: 2.71%
  • 52-wk high: 638.75
  • 52-wk low: 275.75

JK Paper Share Price Chart

JK Paper Share Price Chart

JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

JK Paper Share Price Target Years JK Paper Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 January
JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 February
JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 March
JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 April ₹340
JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 May ₹370
JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 June ₹400
JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 July ₹430
JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 August ₹460
JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 September ₹500
JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 October ₹550
JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 November ₹600
JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 December ₹640

JK Paper Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 49.63%
  • FII: 11.86%
  • DII: 5.51%
  • Public: 33%

Key Factors Affecting JK Paper Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of JK Paper Ltd.’s share price by 2025:

  1. Industry Demand and Market Expansion: India’s paper and packaging industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.63%, reaching approximately USD 15.69 billion by 2027. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing literacy rates, rising income levels, and growing consumerism, which could positively impact JK Paper’s revenue.

  2. Financial Performance and Profitability: Over the past five years, JK Paper has achieved a profit growth of 20.6% CAGR and maintained a return on equity (ROE) of 25.7%, indicating strong financial health and efficient management.

  3. Analyst Price Targets: Analysts have set a 2025 price target for JK Paper at ₹462.50, with estimates ranging between ₹392 and ₹574. This suggests potential upside from the current trading price, reflecting positive market sentiment.

  4. Diversification and Strategic Initiatives: JK Paper’s foray into new sectors, such as animal nutrition through the acquisition of Quadragen Vethealth, demonstrates its efforts to diversify revenue streams and reduce dependence on traditional paper products.

  5. Operational Efficiency and Debt Management: The company has successfully reduced its debt levels, which can lead to lower interest expenses and improved net profitability, thereby enhancing shareholder value.

Risks and Challenges for JK Paper Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could influence JK Paper Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

  1. Rising Raw Material Costs: JK Paper has experienced a decline in profit for six consecutive quarters, primarily due to increased raw material expenses and weak pricing power. In the latest quarter, raw material costs surged by 18%, while net revenue from operations fell by 4.4%, highlighting the pressure on profit margins.

  2. Declining Share Price Performance: Over the past six months, JK Paper’s share price has decreased by approximately 37.33%, indicating potential investor concerns regarding the company’s performance and future prospects.

  3. Reduced Institutional Holdings: There has been a slight decline in holdings by domestic and foreign institutional investors, which may reflect a cautious outlook on the company’s future performance and could impact market confidence.

  4. Intense Industry Competition: The paper industry is highly competitive, with several players vying for market share. This competition can lead to pricing pressures and affect JK Paper’s ability to maintain or grow its market position.

  5. Global Economic Factors: External economic conditions, such as fluctuations in currency exchange rates and global demand for paper products, can impact JK Paper’s export revenues and overall financial performance.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Geojit Fin Service Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Hims Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Hims Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Hims Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) stock price prediction for 2025 will depend on its ability to grow its customer base, expand into new healthcare services, and navigate telehealth regulations. As a direct-to-consumer health company, HIMS benefits from increasing demand for online medical services, but faces challenges like strong competition, regulatory…

Petronet LNG Share Price Target

Petronet LNG Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Petronet LNG Ltd is one of India’s leading companies in the energy sector, focusing on importing liquefied natural gas (LNG). Established in 1998, the company plays a key role in meeting the country’s growing energy demands. It operates major LNG terminals in places like Dahej and Kochi, where natural gas is received, stored, and then…

Kamopaints Share Price Target

Stock Market Update- Kamopaints Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Kamopaints Ltd is a company specializing in the production and distribution of high-quality paints and coatings. The company offers a wide range of products, including decorative paints for homes and commercial spaces, as well as industrial coatings designed for durability and protection. Kamopaints Share Price on NSE as of 27 September 2024 is 46.68 INR. Here…

Adani Port Share Price Target

Adani Port Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Current Graph, Market Overview

ByRonak Sharma

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is India’s largest private multi-port operator, playing a key role in the nation’s logistics and trade. The company manages a network of ports across India, offering a range of services including cargo handling, logistics, and port development. Adani Ports Share Price on NSE as of 21 December…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *