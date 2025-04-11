Share Market Update – JK Paper Share Price Target 2025

JK Paper Share Price Target 2025:- JK Paper Ltd., established in 1962, is a leading Indian paper manufacturer specializing in office, coated, writing, printing, and high-end packaging boards. The company operates three integrated pulp and paper mills located in Rayagada (Odisha), Songadh (Gujarat), and Sirpur (Telangana), with a combined annual capacity of approximately 600,000 tons. JK Paper Share Price on NSE as of 11 April 2025 is 314.00 INR.

JK Paper Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 320.75

High: 320.75

Low: 308.50

Mkt cap: 5.32KCr

P/E ratio: 9.07

Div yield: 2.71%

52-wk high: 638.75

52-wk low: 275.75

JK Paper Share Price Chart

JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

JK Paper Share Price Target Years JK Paper Share Price Target Months Share Price Target JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 January – JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 February – JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 March – JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 April ₹340 JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 May ₹370 JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 June ₹400 JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 July ₹430 JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 August ₹460 JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 September ₹500 JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 October ₹550 JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 November ₹600 JK Paper Share Price Target 2025 December ₹640

JK Paper Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 49.63%

FII: 11.86%

DII: 5.51%

Public: 33%

Key Factors Affecting JK Paper Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of JK Paper Ltd.’s share price by 2025:​

Industry Demand and Market Expansion: India’s paper and packaging industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.63%, reaching approximately USD 15.69 billion by 2027. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing literacy rates, rising income levels, and growing consumerism, which could positively impact JK Paper’s revenue. Financial Performance and Profitability: Over the past five years, JK Paper has achieved a profit growth of 20.6% CAGR and maintained a return on equity (ROE) of 25.7%, indicating strong financial health and efficient management. Analyst Price Targets: Analysts have set a 2025 price target for JK Paper at ₹462.50, with estimates ranging between ₹392 and ₹574. This suggests potential upside from the current trading price, reflecting positive market sentiment. Diversification and Strategic Initiatives: JK Paper’s foray into new sectors, such as animal nutrition through the acquisition of Quadragen Vethealth, demonstrates its efforts to diversify revenue streams and reduce dependence on traditional paper products. Operational Efficiency and Debt Management: The company has successfully reduced its debt levels, which can lead to lower interest expenses and improved net profitability, thereby enhancing shareholder value.

Risks and Challenges for JK Paper Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could influence JK Paper Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:​

Rising Raw Material Costs: JK Paper has experienced a decline in profit for six consecutive quarters, primarily due to increased raw material expenses and weak pricing power. In the latest quarter, raw material costs surged by 18%, while net revenue from operations fell by 4.4%, highlighting the pressure on profit margins. Declining Share Price Performance: Over the past six months, JK Paper’s share price has decreased by approximately 37.33%, indicating potential investor concerns regarding the company’s performance and future prospects. Reduced Institutional Holdings: There has been a slight decline in holdings by domestic and foreign institutional investors, which may reflect a cautious outlook on the company’s future performance and could impact market confidence. Intense Industry Competition: The paper industry is highly competitive, with several players vying for market share. This competition can lead to pricing pressures and affect JK Paper’s ability to maintain or grow its market position.​ Global Economic Factors: External economic conditions, such as fluctuations in currency exchange rates and global demand for paper products, can impact JK Paper’s export revenues and overall financial performance.

