Share Market Update – Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025

Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025:- Apar Industries Ltd., established in 1958 and headquartered in Mumbai, is a prominent Indian company specializing in manufacturing and selling conductors, specialty oils, and cables. The company operates through various segments, including Conductor, Transformer and Specialties Oils, and Power/Telecom Cables. Apar Industries Share Price on NSE as of 11 April 2025 is 4,835.00 INR.

Apar Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 4,936.15
  • High: 4,944.35
  • Low: 4,740.00
  • Mkt cap: 19.35KCr
  • P/E ratio: 24.08
  • Div yield: 1.05%
  • 52-wk high: 11,779.90
  • 52-wk low: 4,308.05

Apar Industries Share Price Chart

Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Apar Industries Share Price Target Years Apar Industries Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025 January
Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025 February
Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025 March
Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025 April ₹5,200
Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025 May ₹5,900
Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025 June ₹6,500
Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025 July ₹7,000
Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025 August ₹8,000
Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025 September ₹9,000
Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025 October ₹10,000
Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025 November ₹11,000
Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025 December ₹11,800

Apar Industries Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 57.77%
  • FII: 10.22%
  • DII: 21.24%
  • Public: 10.78%

Key Factors Affecting Apar Industries Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Apar Industries Ltd.’s share price by 2025:

  1. Robust Financial Performance: Apar Industries has demonstrated strong financial health, with a 44.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in profits over the past five years and a return on equity (ROE) of 25.9% over the last three years.

  2. Expansion into International Markets: The company is focusing on expanding its presence in international markets, aiming to surpass industry growth rates over the next five years. This strategic emphasis on global expansion could significantly boost revenue. 

  3. Diversified Product Portfolio: Apar Industries offers a wide range of products, including conductors, specialty oils, and various types of cables. This diversification helps mitigate risks associated with market fluctuations in a single product line.

  4. Government Infrastructure Initiatives: The company’s growth is supported by increased demand for electrical transmission products and government initiatives promoting infrastructure development. These factors contribute to a strong order book and consistent revenue growth.

Risks and Challenges for Apar Industries Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Apar Industries Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

  1. Significant Share Price Volatility: Apar Industries experienced a sharp decline in its share price, dropping nearly 30% in January 2025, marking its worst monthly performance in 16 years. This volatility raises concerns about investor confidence and market stability.

  2. Declining Profit Margins: Despite revenue growth in Q3 FY25, the company’s net profit decreased by 20% year-on-year, primarily due to weaker margins. This decline in profitability could affect future earnings and investor sentiment.

  3. Overvaluation Concerns: Analysts have estimated Apar Industries’ fair value at ₹4,228, while the current share price stands at ₹5,691, suggesting a potential overvaluation of 35%. Such discrepancies may lead to market corrections.

  4. Reduced Foreign Institutional Investment: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have decreased their holdings in Apar Industries from 11.55% to 10.21% between March and December 2024, indicating a possible shift in investment sentiment.

  5. Intense Industry Competition: Apar Industries operates in a highly competitive sector, facing challenges from both domestic and international players. This competition can impact market share and profitability if not managed effectively.

