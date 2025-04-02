Share Market Update – Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025

Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025:- Manba Finance, a growing NBFC, focuses on vehicle and personal loans, making it an important player in India’s lending market. Its share price target for 2025 depends on factors like loan demand, economic conditions, and RBI regulations. If the company maintains strong asset quality and expands its customer base, it could see steady growth. Manba Finance Share Price on NSE as of 2 April 2025 is 135.85 INR.

Manba Finance Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 136.80

High: 136.80

Low: 133.20

Mkt cap: 682.50Cr

P/E ratio: 17.14

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 199.80

52-wk low: 119.00

Manba Finance Share Price Chart

Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Manba Finance Share Price Target Years Manba Finance Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 January – Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 February – Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 March – Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 April ₹145 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 May ₹150 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 June ₹155 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 July ₹160 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 August ₹165 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 September ₹170 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 October ₹180 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 November ₹190 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 December ₹200

Manba Finance Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 74.98%

FII: 2.35%

DII: 0.42%

Public: 22.25%

Key Factors Affecting Manba Finance Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025:

Loan Demand & Interest Rates – Manba Finance, being an NBFC, relies on strong demand for vehicle and personal loans. Rising interest rates could impact borrowing costs and profitability. Economic Conditions – A strong economy boosts loan repayments and new lending, while a slowdown or inflation can increase defaults and reduce growth. Regulatory Changes – Any changes in RBI policies, NBFC regulations, or stricter lending rules could affect the company’s operations and earnings. Competition in NBFC Sector – With big players like Bajaj Finance and other NBFCs in the market, strong competition could impact Manba Finance’s loan growth and margins. Asset Quality & NPA Levels – Higher loan defaults (NPAs) can reduce profits and investor confidence, making risk management crucial for sustainable growth.

Risks and Challenges for Manba Finance Share Price

Here are five risks and challenges for Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025:

Rising NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) – If borrowers fail to repay loans, bad debts can increase, affecting profitability and investor confidence. Regulatory Uncertainty – Changes in RBI policies, stricter NBFC regulations, or new financial rules could impact Manba Finance’s business operations. Interest Rate Fluctuations – Higher interest rates can raise borrowing costs for Manba Finance, reducing profit margins and making loans expensive for customers. Economic Slowdown – If the economy weakens, demand for vehicle and personal loans may decline, affecting the company’s revenue and growth. Strong Market Competition – Competing with established NBFCs like Bajaj Finance and banks could limit market share and put pressure on loan pricing.

