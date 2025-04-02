Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025:- Manba Finance, a growing NBFC, focuses on vehicle and personal loans, making it an important player in India’s lending market. Its share price target for 2025 depends on factors like loan demand, economic conditions, and RBI regulations. If the company maintains strong asset quality and expands its customer base, it could see steady growth. Manba Finance Share Price on NSE as of 2 April 2025 is 135.85 INR.

Manba Finance Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 136.80
  • High: 136.80
  • Low: 133.20
  • Mkt cap: 682.50Cr
  • P/E ratio: 17.14
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 199.80
  • 52-wk low: 119.00

Manba Finance Share Price Chart

Manba Finance Share Price Chart

Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Manba Finance Share Price Target Years Manba Finance Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 January
Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 February
Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 March
Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 April ₹145
Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 May ₹150
Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 June ₹155
Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 July ₹160
Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 August ₹165
Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 September ₹170
Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 October ₹180
Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 November ₹190
Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 December ₹200

Manba Finance Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 74.98%
  • FII: 2.35%
  • DII: 0.42%
  • Public: 22.25%

Key Factors Affecting Manba Finance Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025:

  1. Loan Demand & Interest Rates – Manba Finance, being an NBFC, relies on strong demand for vehicle and personal loans. Rising interest rates could impact borrowing costs and profitability.

  2. Economic Conditions – A strong economy boosts loan repayments and new lending, while a slowdown or inflation can increase defaults and reduce growth.

  3. Regulatory Changes – Any changes in RBI policies, NBFC regulations, or stricter lending rules could affect the company’s operations and earnings.

  4. Competition in NBFC Sector – With big players like Bajaj Finance and other NBFCs in the market, strong competition could impact Manba Finance’s loan growth and margins.

  5. Asset Quality & NPA Levels – Higher loan defaults (NPAs) can reduce profits and investor confidence, making risk management crucial for sustainable growth.

Risks and Challenges for Manba Finance Share Price

Here are five risks and challenges for Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025:

  1. Rising NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) – If borrowers fail to repay loans, bad debts can increase, affecting profitability and investor confidence.

  2. Regulatory Uncertainty – Changes in RBI policies, stricter NBFC regulations, or new financial rules could impact Manba Finance’s business operations.

  3. Interest Rate Fluctuations – Higher interest rates can raise borrowing costs for Manba Finance, reducing profit margins and making loans expensive for customers.

  4. Economic Slowdown – If the economy weakens, demand for vehicle and personal loans may decline, affecting the company’s revenue and growth.

  5. Strong Market Competition – Competing with established NBFCs like Bajaj Finance and banks could limit market share and put pressure on loan pricing.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Trent Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Visaka Industries Share Price Target

Visaka Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

ByRonak Sharma

Visaka Industries Ltd is a prominent player in the Indian building materials and sustainable products sector. Established in 1981, the company is known for its wide range of products, including fiber cement sheets, Vnext boards, and eco-friendly roofing solutions. Visaka Industries Share Price on NSE as of 9 January 2025 is 101.39 INR. Here will…

BCL Industries Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – BCL Industries Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

BCL Industries Share Price Target 2025:- BCL Industries is a key player in the edible oil, ethanol, and real estate sectors, and its share price in 2025 will depend on multiple factors. With the growing demand for biofuels and government support for ethanol blending, the company has strong growth potential. Expansion in production capacity and…

Natco Pharma Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Natco Pharma Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Natco Pharma Share Price Target 2025:- Natco Pharma’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its success in launching new generic and specialty drugs, expanding its presence in key markets like the U.S., and strengthening its oncology and niche therapy portfolio. The company’s focus on research, strategic partnerships, and regulatory approvals will play a…

Birlasoft Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Birlasoft Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Birlasoft Share Price Target 2025:- Birlasoft’s share price target for 2025 will depend on rising demand for digital transformation, cloud services, and emerging technologies like AI and data analytics. The company’s strong partnerships with global tech leaders and expansion in key sectors like manufacturing and BFSI support its growth potential. Birlasoft Share Price on NSE…

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2024 To 2030

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2024 To 2030

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2024 To 2030 – Shree Renuka Sugars Limited, a major sugar producer in India, also holds significant stakes in ethanol production and power generation as a key player in the sugar industry. The following analysis provides forecasts for the share price of Shree Renuka Sugars from 2024 to 2030,…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *