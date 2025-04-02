Trent Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Trent Share Price Target 2025

Trent Share Price Target 2025:- Trent, a leading retail company under the Tata Group, is growing fast with strong brands like Westside and Zudio. Its share price target for 2025 depends on factors like market trends, company performance, and economic conditions. With rising demand for fashion and retail, Trent has good growth potential, but risks like competition, inflation, and market fluctuations can impact its stock price. Trent Share Price on NSE as of 2 April 2025 is 5,678.65 INR.

Trent Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 5,630.55
  • High: 5,685.00
  • Low: 5,515.80
  • Mkt cap: 2.02LCr
  • P/E ratio: 104.41
  • Div yield: 0.056%
  • 52-wk high: 8,345.00
  • 52-wk low: 3,843.00

Trent Share Price Chart

Trent Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Trent Share Price Target Years Trent Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Trent Share Price Target 2025 January
Trent Share Price Target 2025 February
Trent Share Price Target 2025 March
Trent Share Price Target 2025 April ₹5750
Trent Share Price Target 2025 May ₹6000
Trent Share Price Target 2025 June ₹6400
Trent Share Price Target 2025 July ₹6700
Trent Share Price Target 2025 August ₹7100
Trent Share Price Target 2025 September ₹7300
Trent Share Price Target 2025 October ₹7600
Trent Share Price Target 2025 November ₹7900
Trent Share Price Target 2025 December ₹8350

Trent Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 37.01%
  • FII: 21.68%
  • DII: 15.29%
  • Public: 26.02%

Key Factors Affecting Trent Share Price Growth

  • Retail Sector Expansion- Trent’s growth depends on the increasing demand for branded retail products, store expansion, and growth in e-commerce sales.

  • Consumer Spending Trends – The company’s performance is linked to consumer spending habits, which economic conditions, disposable income, and inflation can influence.

  • Strategic Partnerships & Brand Strength – Collaborations with international brands and innovative product offerings can drive revenue growth and strengthen Trent’s market presence.

  • Digital & Omnichannel Growth – The expansion of online sales channels and a strong digital strategy will play a key role in the company’s ability to attract and retain customers.

  • Economic & Market Conditions – Macroeconomic factors like GDP growth, interest rates, and inflation will impact Trent’s stock performance by affecting consumer demand and overall market sentiment.

Risks and Challenges for Trent Share Price

Here are five risks and challenges for Trent Share Price Target 2025:

  1. Market Volatility – The stock market can be unpredictable due to global events, economic slowdowns, or sudden market crashes, affecting Trent’s share price.

  2. Retail Sector Competition – Trent faces strong competition from brands like Reliance Retail, DMart, and international players, which could impact its market share and profitability.

  3. Consumer Spending Patterns – If inflation rises or economic conditions worsen, people may spend less on retail shopping, affecting Trent’s sales and earnings.

  4. Operational Challenges – Expanding stores, managing inventory, and handling supply chain disruptions (like higher costs or delays) could impact growth and profits.

  5. Regulatory and Policy Risks – Changes in government policies, taxation, or foreign investment rules in retail could impact Trent’s operations and financial performance.

