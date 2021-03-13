Page Industries and NHPC share prices are under Focus as they trade Ex-Dividend Today

Shares of Page Industries and NHPC will be under focus today, February 13, as they trade ex-date for interim dividends. Other firms that declared an ex-dividend today include Eris Lifesciences, Veedol Corporation, and Sun TV Network. These firms have similarly designated February 13 as the record date for calculating the names of members eligible for dividends. The record date indicates that investors must have acquired shares in these firms one day before the record date for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders for dividend distribution under the T+1 settlement method.

Dividend Payout Details:

The company’s board of directors announced a third interim dividend of ₹150/— per equity share at their meeting on February 5. The record date for the interim dividend was February 13. Page Industries says the dividend payout date is set for March 7 or earlier. The NHPC Board of Directors declared a 14% interim dividend (₹1.40/- per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10/- each for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The Board has designated Thursday, February 13, 2025, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the payment of an interim dividend. The company’s interim dividend will be paid/dispatched within the time frame specified in the Companies Act of 2013. The record date for establishing shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend was February 13, 2025. The interim dividend would be paid to all qualifying shareholders on or before March 9, 2025. Sun TV Network has announced an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share of ₹5, or 50%, for the fiscal year 2024-25. Veedol Corporation’s Board of Directors proposed a second interim dividend of ₹12/- per equity share of ₹2/- for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. According to the announcement, the second interim dividend will be distributed to company members within 30 days after its declaration.