Tata Power shares in focus as subsidiary inks MoU with ONGC. Find Updates Here

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), Tata Power’s green energy subsidiary, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with public sector behemoth Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for joint opportunities in the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) space, according to a filing with the exchanges. Tata Power shares ended at ₹348.10 on February 12, and now, ahead of the markets opening today, all eyes are on the stock on news of the partnership between TPREL and ONGC. Tata Power finished marginally higher at ₹349.05. The stock’s 52-week high is ₹494.85, and the low is ₹338.50, with a trading volume of 389,213 shares on the BSE.

The Tata Power Renewables-ONGC Deal:

According to the MoU inked at India Energy Week 2025, the two firms would collaborate to research and discover commercial prospects across all parts of the BESS value chain. This includes opportunities for backup power, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy trading via ancillary services, grid stabilization services, hybrid energy solutions, industrial and commercial storage solutions, microgrids, renewable energy integration, and utility-scale systems.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, ONCG Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh, and TPREL CEO and MD Deepesh Nanda all attended the MoU signing. According to the exchanges, the partnership “underscores shared commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions and driving India’s energy transition.” It referred to TPREL’s recently commissioned 100 MW Solar PV facility with a 120 MWh Utility Scale BESS in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, as India’s biggest Solar and BESS project.

‘Marks Milestone in India’s Energy Transformation Journey’:

In a statement, TPREL’s Nanda described the relationship with ONGC as “a significant milestone in our journey to drive India’s energy transition.” He said BESS would be critical in “strengthening grid reliability, enabling greater renewable energy integration, and supporting India’s ambitious clean energy goals.” ONGC’s Singh said the partnership is a “strategic step toward strengthening energy storage capabilities, which are critical for grid stability and renewable energy adoption.” We want to significantly contribute to India’s energy transformation and long-term security by harnessing our combined experience.