Share Market Update – Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025
Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025:- Radhagobind Commercial Ltd is an Indian company mainly involved in the trade of fabrics like fancy sarees and dress materials. Based in Kolkata, it focuses on the wholesale textile market and caters to local retailers and distributors. Though the company operates on a small scale, it continues to explore opportunities in the traditional clothing segment. Despite some financial ups and downs, Radhagobind Commercial is trying to maintain its presence in the competitive fabric trading industry. Radhagobind Comm Share Price on BOM as of 7 May 2025 is 2.64 INR.
Radhagobind Comm Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 2.89
- High: 2.89
- Low: 2.64
- Mkt cap: 3.99Cr
- P/E ratio: N/A
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 5.11
- 52-wk low: 1.90
Radhagobind Comm Share Price Chart
Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target Years
|Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025
|April
|–
|Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹3
|Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹3.30
|Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹3.60
|Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹3.90
|Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹4.20
|Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹4.50
|Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹4.80
|Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹5.20
Radhagobind Comm Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 0%
- FII: 0.36%
- DII: 0%
- Public: 99.64%
Key Factors Affecting Radhagobind Comm Share Price Growth
Here are 5 key factors that could affect the growth of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd.’s share price by 2025:
-
Revival in Textile Demand
Radhagobind Commercial is involved in trading fancy sarees and dress materials. A rebound in demand for traditional Indian wear, especially during festive seasons, can boost the company’s revenue and impact the share price positively.
-
Financial Improvement
If the company manages to improve its profit margins and reduce operational losses, it could build investor confidence and lead to a better valuation in the stock market.
-
Market Sentiment and Trading Volume
The stock has shown volatility with a wide 52-week price range. Positive investor sentiment and higher trading volumes can lead to better price stability and upward momentum.
-
Regulatory Compliance and Governance
Maintaining proper corporate governance, transparency in reporting, and adherence to SEBI norms can improve the company’s public image and attract more investors.
-
Expansion or Strategic Moves
Any efforts to expand into new product lines, regions, or e-commerce platforms could open up new revenue streams and enhance growth prospects.
Risks and Challenges for Radhagobind Comm Share Price
Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact Radhagobind Commercial Ltd.’s share price by 2025:
-
Persistent Financial Losses
The company has reported consecutive financial losses, with a net loss of ₹7.51 crore in 2024. Such ongoing deficits raise concerns about its ability to achieve profitability and sustain operations.
-
Negative Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Radhagobind Commercial’s EPS stands at -₹0.35, indicating that the company is not generating positive earnings for its shareholders. Negative EPS can deter potential investors and affect stock valuation.
-
High Stock Volatility
The stock has experienced significant price fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹5.11 and a low of ₹1.90. Such volatility can make the stock less attractive to risk-averse investors and complicate long-term investment strategies.
-
Low Promoter Holding
The promoter holding in the company is 0%, which may raise concerns about the promoters’ commitment to the company’s growth and governance. Low promoter stake can also lead to increased vulnerability to hostile takeovers.
-
Limited Market Capitalization and Liquidity
With a market capitalization of ₹3.80 crore, Radhagobind Commercial is categorized as a micro-cap company. Such companies often face challenges related to low liquidity, making it difficult for investors to enter or exit positions without affecting the stock price significantly.
