Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025:- Radhagobind Commercial Ltd is an Indian company mainly involved in the trade of fabrics like fancy sarees and dress materials. Based in Kolkata, it focuses on the wholesale textile market and caters to local retailers and distributors. Though the company operates on a small scale, it continues to explore opportunities in the traditional clothing segment. Despite some financial ups and downs, Radhagobind Commercial is trying to maintain its presence in the competitive fabric trading industry. Radhagobind Comm Share Price on BOM as of 7 May 2025 is 2.64 INR.

Radhagobind Comm Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 2.89

High: 2.89

Low: 2.64

Mkt cap: 3.99Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 5.11

52-wk low: 1.90

Radhagobind Comm Share Price Chart

Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target Years Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025 January – Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025 February – Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025 March – Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025 April – Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025 May ₹3 Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025 June ₹3.30 Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025 July ₹3.60 Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025 August ₹3.90 Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025 September ₹4.20 Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025 October ₹4.50 Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025 November ₹4.80 Radhagobind Comm Share Price Target 2025 December ₹5.20

Radhagobind Comm Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 0%

FII: 0.36%

DII: 0%

Public: 99.64%

Key Factors Affecting Radhagobind Comm Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors that could affect the growth of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd.’s share price by 2025:

Revival in Textile Demand

Radhagobind Commercial is involved in trading fancy sarees and dress materials. A rebound in demand for traditional Indian wear, especially during festive seasons, can boost the company’s revenue and impact the share price positively. Financial Improvement

If the company manages to improve its profit margins and reduce operational losses, it could build investor confidence and lead to a better valuation in the stock market. Market Sentiment and Trading Volume

The stock has shown volatility with a wide 52-week price range. Positive investor sentiment and higher trading volumes can lead to better price stability and upward momentum. Regulatory Compliance and Governance

Maintaining proper corporate governance, transparency in reporting, and adherence to SEBI norms can improve the company’s public image and attract more investors. Expansion or Strategic Moves

Any efforts to expand into new product lines, regions, or e-commerce platforms could open up new revenue streams and enhance growth prospects.

Risks and Challenges for Radhagobind Comm Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact Radhagobind Commercial Ltd.’s share price by 2025:

Persistent Financial Losses

The company has reported consecutive financial losses, with a net loss of ₹7.51 crore in 2024. Such ongoing deficits raise concerns about its ability to achieve profitability and sustain operations. Negative Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Radhagobind Commercial’s EPS stands at -₹0.35, indicating that the company is not generating positive earnings for its shareholders. Negative EPS can deter potential investors and affect stock valuation. High Stock Volatility

The stock has experienced significant price fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹5.11 and a low of ₹1.90. Such volatility can make the stock less attractive to risk-averse investors and complicate long-term investment strategies. Low Promoter Holding

The promoter holding in the company is 0%, which may raise concerns about the promoters’ commitment to the company’s growth and governance. Low promoter stake can also lead to increased vulnerability to hostile takeovers. Limited Market Capitalization and Liquidity

With a market capitalization of ₹3.80 crore, Radhagobind Commercial is categorized as a micro-cap company. Such companies often face challenges related to low liquidity, making it difficult for investors to enter or exit positions without affecting the stock price significantly.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Decorous Investment Share Price Target 2025