ABB India Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Market Overview, Financials
ABB India Ltd is a leading engineering and technology company, providing solutions in automation, robotics, and electrical equipment. Part of the global ABB Group, ABB India serves various industries, including manufacturing, energy, transportation, and infrastructure, helping businesses improve efficiency and sustainability. ABB India Share Price on NSE as of 9 June 2025 is 6,045.50 INR. Here will provide you more details on ABB India Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.
ABB India Ltd: Market Overview
- Open: 6,069.50
- High: 6,175.50
- Low: 6,026.50
- Mkt cap: 1.28LCr
- P/E ratio: 67.89
- Div yield: 0.39%
- 52-wk high: 9,149.95
- 52-wk low: 4,684.45
ABB India Ltd Competitors
Here are four competitor companies of ABB India Ltd, along with their approximate market capitalizations:
- Siemens Ltd
- Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹1,30,000 crores
- Honeywell Automation India Ltd
- Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹45,000 crores
- Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
- Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹13,000 crores
Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T)
- Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹4,00,000 crores
ABB India Share Price Chart
ABB India Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
|ABB India Share Price Target Years
|SHARE PRICE TARGET
|2025
|₹9,150
|2026
|₹12445
|2027
|₹15857
|2028
|₹18864
|2029
|₹22315
|2030
|₹25470
ABB India Share Price Target 2025
ABB India share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹9,150. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect the ABB India Share Price Target in 2025:
- Regulatory and Policy Changes: ABB India’s operations are affected by government policies on energy, infrastructure, and environmental regulations. Any shifts in policies, such as changes in renewable energy incentives or new regulations for manufacturing standards, could increase operational costs or impact project viability, potentially affecting the company’s revenue and share price.
- Intense Competition in Automation and Digital Solutions: As more players enter the automation and digital solutions market, ABB India faces increased competition from both domestic and international companies. To stay competitive, ABB may need to invest in new technologies and innovations, which could affect profit margins and influence its share price if it cannot maintain its market position.
Currency Exchange Fluctuations: ABB India operates in international markets, making it exposed to foreign exchange risks. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates can affect the company’s profitability, especially if the Indian Rupee weakens against major foreign currencies, which could reduce profit margins and impact investor confidence in the share price.
ABB India Share Price Target 2030
ABB India share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹25470.
ABB India Ltd Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 75%
- FII: 10.28%
- Retail and others: 7.70%
- Mutual Funds: 4.53%
- DII: 2.49%
ABB India Ltd Financials
|(INR)
|2024
|Y/Y change
|Revenue
|121.88B
|16.67%
|Operating expense
|29.05B
|21.70%
|Net income
|18.72B
|50.69%
|Net profit margin
|15.36
|29.18%
|Earnings per share
|88.46
|50.19%
|EBITDA
|22.55B
|49.56%
|Effective tax rate
|25.41%
|—
