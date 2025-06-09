ABB India Share Price Target

ABB India Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Market Overview, Financials

ABB India Ltd is a leading engineering and technology company, providing solutions in automation, robotics, and electrical equipment. Part of the global ABB Group, ABB India serves various industries, including manufacturing, energy, transportation, and infrastructure, helping businesses improve efficiency and sustainability. ABB India Share Price on NSE as of 9 June 2025 is 6,045.50 INR. Here will provide you more details on ABB India Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

ABB India Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 6,069.50
  • High: 6,175.50
  • Low: 6,026.50
  • Mkt cap: 1.28LCr
  • P/E ratio: 67.89
  • Div yield: 0.39%
  • 52-wk high: 9,149.95
  • 52-wk low: 4,684.45

ABB India Ltd Competitors

Here are four competitor companies of ABB India Ltd, along with their approximate market capitalizations:

  1. Siemens Ltd
    • Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹1,30,000 crores
  2. Honeywell Automation India Ltd
    • Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹45,000 crores
  3. Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
    • Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹13,000 crores

  4. Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T)

    • Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹4,00,000 crores

ABB India Share Price Chart

ABB India Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

ABB India Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET
2025 ₹9,150
2026 ₹12445
2027 ₹15857
2028 ₹18864
2029 ₹22315
2030 ₹25470

ABB India Share Price Target 2025

ABB India share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹9,150. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect the ABB India Share Price Target in 2025:

  • Regulatory and Policy Changes: ABB India’s operations are affected by government policies on energy, infrastructure, and environmental regulations. Any shifts in policies, such as changes in renewable energy incentives or new regulations for manufacturing standards, could increase operational costs or impact project viability, potentially affecting the company’s revenue and share price.
  • Intense Competition in Automation and Digital Solutions: As more players enter the automation and digital solutions market, ABB India faces increased competition from both domestic and international companies. To stay competitive, ABB may need to invest in new technologies and innovations, which could affect profit margins and influence its share price if it cannot maintain its market position.

  • Currency Exchange Fluctuations: ABB India operates in international markets, making it exposed to foreign exchange risks. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates can affect the company’s profitability, especially if the Indian Rupee weakens against major foreign currencies, which could reduce profit margins and impact investor confidence in the share price.

ABB India Share Price Target 2030

ABB India share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹25470. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect the ABB India Share Price Target in 2025:

ABB India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 75%
  • FII: 10.28%
  • Retail and others: 7.70%
  • Mutual Funds: 4.53%
  • DII: 2.49%

 

ABB India Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change
Revenue 121.88B 16.67%
Operating expense 29.05B 21.70%
Net income 18.72B 50.69%
Net profit margin 15.36 29.18%
Earnings per share 88.46 50.19%
EBITDA 22.55B 49.56%
Effective tax rate 25.41%

 

 

ABB India Ltd Quarterly Financials

