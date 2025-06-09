Berger Paints Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

Berger Paints Share Price Target

Berger Paints India Ltd is one of the leading paint companies in India, known for its wide range of products, including decorative and industrial paints. Established in 1923, the company has built a strong brand presence across the country. It offers innovative solutions in painting, catering to both residential and commercial needs. Berger Paints Share Price on NSE as of 9 June 2025 is 582.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on Berger Paints Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Berger Paints India Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 582.45
  • High: 584.00
  • Low: 573.20
  • Mkt cap: 67.86KCr
  • P/E ratio: 57.51
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 629.50
  • 52-wk low: 437.75

Berger Paints India Ltd Competitors

Here are three competitors of Berger Paints India Ltd with their approximate market capital:

  1. Asian Paints Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹3,20,000 Crores
  2. Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹33,000 Crores
  3. Akzo Nobel India Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹9,500 Crores

Berger Paints Share Price Chart

Berger Paints Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Berger Paints Share Price Target Years  SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹635
2026 ₹695
2027 ₹775
2028 ₹825
2029 ₹948
2030 ₹1069 

Berger Paints Share Price Target 2025

Berger Paints share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹635. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Berger Paints’ share price target in 2025:

  1. Sustainability Initiatives: Increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly and sustainable products can impact Berger Paints positively. If the company continues to innovate and launch low-VOC (volatile organic compound) and eco-friendly paints, it could attract more customers and enhance brand loyalty, driving sales growth.
  2. Economic Recovery: The overall economic environment plays a significant role in the growth of Berger Paints. A strong recovery in sectors like construction, infrastructure, and real estate can lead to increased demand for paints, helping the company to achieve better financial results and, subsequently, a higher share price.

  3. Market Competition: The competitive landscape in the paint industry can influence Berger Paints’ growth. The company’s ability to differentiate its products, maintain competitive pricing, and invest in marketing strategies will be crucial in retaining market share and driving revenue growth, thereby impacting its share price positively in 2025.

Berger Paints Share Price Target 2030

Berger Paints share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1069. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Berger Paints’ share price target in 2030:

  1. Technological Advancements: The adoption of advanced technologies in production and product development can significantly enhance Berger Paints’ growth. Innovations like smart coatings and digital tools for customer engagement can lead to improved product offerings and better customer experiences, ultimately boosting sales and share prices.
  2. Diversification and Expansion: Berger Paints’ strategy to diversify its product range and expand into new markets will be critical for long-term growth. Successfully entering international markets or expanding its portfolio to include specialty coatings and home improvement products can provide new revenue streams and enhance its competitive edge.

  3. Regulatory Environment and Sustainability Trends: As environmental regulations become stricter, Berger Paints’ commitment to sustainability and compliance will be crucial. Emphasizing eco-friendly products and practices can help the company capture the growing segment of environmentally conscious consumers, positively impacting sales and investor sentiment leading to a higher share price by 2030.

Berger Paints India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 74.98%
  • Retail Investors and Others: 9.15%
  • Foreign Institutions: 5.75%
  • Domestic Institutions: 10.11%

 

Berger Paints India Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 115.45B 3.09%
Operating expense 32.81B 15.38%
Net income 11.80B 1.08%
Net profit margin 10.22 -2.01%
Earnings per share 8.71 -13.07%
EBITDA 18.56B 4.40%
Effective tax rate 24.59%

 

Berger Paints India Ltd Quarterly Financials

 

