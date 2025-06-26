Share Market Update – TTML Share Price Target 2025
TTML Share Price Target 2025:- Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) is a part of the Tata Group, offering telecom and enterprise services. The share price target for 2025 appears promising, driven by the company’s focus on digital transformation solutions and enterprise connectivity services. The growing demand for IoT, cloud-based services, and advanced communication technologies can further boost its business. TTML Share Price on NSE as of 26 June 2025 is 66.80 INR.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 63.93
- High: 66.80
- Low: 63.93
- Mkt cap: 13.06KCr
- P/E ratio: N/A
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 111.40
- 52-wk low: 50.10
TTML Share Price Chart
TTML Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|TTML Share Price Target Years
|TTML Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|TTML Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|TTML Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|TTML Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|TTML Share Price Target 2025
|April
|–
|TTML Share Price Target 2025
|May
|–
|TTML Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹70
|TTML Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹75
|TTML Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹80
|TTML Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹90
|TTML Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹100
|TTML Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹110
|TTML Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹115
TTML Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 74.36%
- FII: 2.54%
- DII: 0.12%
- Public: 22.99%
