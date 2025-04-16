United Spirits Share Price Target 2025:- ​​United Spirits Ltd., a leading player in India’s alcoholic beverage industry, is known for its flagship brand, McDowell’s No. 1. Analysts have set a price target range for the stock, with estimates varying based on different valuation models. United Spirits has demonstrated consistent growth, with a 52-week price range between ₹1,118.30 and ₹1,700.00, indicating its resilience in the market. United Spirits Share Price on NSE as of 16 April 2025 is 1,501.80 INR.

United Spirits Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,550.40

High: 1,550.80

Low: 1,480.60

Mkt cap: 1.09LCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 1,700.00

52-wk low: 1,118.30

United Spirits Share Price Chart

United Spirits Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

United Spirits Share Price Target Years United Spirits Share Price Target Months Share Price Target United Spirits Share Price Target 2025 January – United Spirits Share Price Target 2025 February – United Spirits Share Price Target 2025 March – United Spirits Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1550 United Spirits Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1570 United Spirits Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1590 United Spirits Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1610 United Spirits Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1630 United Spirits Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1650 United Spirits Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1670 United Spirits Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1670 United Spirits Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1700

United Spirits Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 56.67%

FII: 15.93%

DII: 13.55%

Public: 13.84%

Key Factors Affecting United Spirits Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of United Spirits Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

Premiumization Strategy: United Spirits is focusing on premium and above (P&A) products, aiming for double-digit revenue growth in this segment for FY2025. This strategy is expected to enhance profit margins and strengthen brand positioning. Market Expansion in Andhra Pradesh: The company anticipates continued benefits from the Andhra Pradesh market over the next three quarters, contributing to overall revenue growth. Innovation and Product Renovation: United Spirits is investing in innovation and renovation across its portfolio, which is expected to drive consumer interest and sales. Favorable Industry Trends: The Indian alcoholic beverages market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, reaching approximately $64 billion by 2028. This growth is driven by rising disposable incomes and changing social attitudes. Analyst Upgrades and Positive Outlook: BofA Securities upgraded United Spirits’ stock rating to ‘Buy’ and increased the price target, anticipating a steady 10% revenue CAGR and a 17% earnings CAGR from FY2024 to FY2027.

Risks and Challenges for United Spirits Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact United Spirits Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:​

Regulatory Challenges: The alcoholic beverage industry in India faces stringent regulations, including potential bans on spirits in certain states and restrictions on sales along highways. Such measures can adversely affect sales and market share. Market Shifts Among Younger Consumers: There is a noticeable decline in alcohol consumption among Gen Z consumers, coupled with the rise of weight-loss medications like GLP-1s, which may further reduce alcohol intake. These trends could impact long-term demand for spirits. High Valuation Concerns: United Spirits’ high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio suggests that the stock may be overvalued. If earnings growth does not meet market expectations, the share price could face downward pressure. ​ Operational Challenges: The planned closure of the Hyderabad manufacturing facility by July 2025 due to high operational costs and changing market dynamics may disrupt production and impact profitability. Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainties: Global economic factors, such as inflation and geopolitical tensions, can affect consumer spending and supply chains, posing risks to the company’s performance.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – IndiaMART Share Price Target 2025