Share Market Update – Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025:- Adani Total Gas is a key player in India’s city gas distribution sector, providing natural gas for domestic, commercial, and industrial use. With India’s growing focus on clean energy and rising demand for natural gas, the company is expected to see steady growth. Its strong network expansion plans, strategic partnerships, and government support for cleaner fuels could positively impact its share price in 2025. Adani Total Gas Share Price on NSE as of 12 February 2025 is 603.35 INR.

Adani Total Gas Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 599.00

High: 604.10

Low: 580.80

Mkt cap: 66.40KCr

P/E ratio: 99.41

Div yield: 0.041%

52-wk high: 1,190.00

52-wk low: 545.75

Adani Total Gas Share Price Chart

Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Adani Total Gas Share Price Target Years Adani Total Gas Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 January ₹643 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 February ₹650 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 March ₹700 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 April ₹750 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 May ₹800 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 June ₹850 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 July ₹900 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 August ₹950 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1000 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1050 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1100 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1200

Adani Total Gas Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 74.8%

FII: 13.06%

DII: 6.27%

Public: 5.86%

Key Factors Affecting Adani Total Gas Share Price Growth

Rising Demand for Clean Energy – With India focusing on reducing carbon emissions, the demand for natural gas is expected to grow, benefiting Adani Total Gas.

Expansion of City Gas Distribution (CGD) – The company is expanding its CGD network across India, increasing its reach and revenue potential.

Government Policies and Regulations – Supportive policies, subsidies, and incentives for clean energy can drive growth, while strict regulations may pose challenges.

Global LNG Price Fluctuations – The availability and pricing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will impact Adani Total Gas’s cost structure and profitability.

Strategic Partnerships and Investments – Collaborations with global energy players and investments in new technologies can boost operational efficiency and market position.

Risks and Challenges for Adani Total Gas Share Price

Fluctuating Natural Gas Prices – Volatility in global LNG prices can impact profitability, as higher input costs may reduce margins.

Regulatory and Policy Changes – Any unfavorable changes in government policies, taxation, or environmental regulations could affect business operations and growth.

Infrastructure and Expansion Costs – Expanding the city gas distribution (CGD) network requires significant investment, and delays or cost overruns could impact financial performance.

Competition in the Gas Sector – The presence of other major players like GAIL, Indian Oil, and private firms could limit market share growth and pricing power.

Economic and Market Uncertainty – Global economic slowdowns, currency fluctuations, or stock market volatility could negatively impact investor confidence and share price movements.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Lupin Share Price Target 2025