Share Market Update – Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025

Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025:- ​​Capital Infra Trust is an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) that debuted on the stock market in January 2025, with an IPO price range of ₹99–₹100 per unit. As of April 15, 2025, its share price stands at ₹87.96, reflecting a decline from its listing price. The trust focuses on revenue-generating infrastructure assets, particularly in the transportation sector, and is sponsored by Gawar Construction Limited. Capital Infra Trust Share Price on NSE as of 16 April 2025 is 87.96 INR.

Capital Infra Trust Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 87.31

High: 88.00

Low: 86.72

Mkt cap: 2.41KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: 14.36%

52-wk high: 109.99

52-wk low: 82.53

Capital Infra Trust Share Price Chart

Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target Years Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025 January – Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025 February – Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025 March – Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025 April ₹91 Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025 May ₹93 Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025 June ₹95 Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025 July ₹97 Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025 August ₹100 Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025 September ₹102 Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025 October ₹105 Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025 November ₹107 Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025 December ₹110

Capital Infra Trust Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 42.12%

FII: 3.12%

DII: 25.9%

Public: 28.86%

Key Factors Affecting Capital Infra Trust Share Price Growth

​Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Capital Infra Trust’s share price target for 2025:​

Recent IPO and Market Entry: Capital Infra Trust launched its IPO in January 2025, raising ₹1,578 crore with shares priced between ₹99 and ₹100. As a newly listed entity, its performance in the initial years will be crucial in establishing investor confidence and market positioning. Infrastructure Sector Growth: The trust focuses on income-generating infrastructure assets in India, including transportation and energy sectors. With the government’s emphasis on infrastructure development through initiatives like the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), the sector is poised for significant growth, potentially benefiting the trust’s asset base and revenue. Debt Refinancing Initiatives: In March 2025, Capital Infra Trust raised ₹2,363 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to refinance existing high-cost debt. This move aims to optimize interest rates and improve cash flows, which could enhance profitability and investor returns. Dividend Distributions: The trust declared an interim distribution of ₹1.38 per unit for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. Regular and attractive dividend payouts can make the trust more appealing to income-focused investors, potentially supporting share price stability. Limited Analyst Coverage: Currently, there is insufficient analyst coverage and financial data availability for Capital Infra Trust, making it challenging to forecast earnings and revenue growth accurately. This lack of visibility may affect investor sentiment and share price volatility. ​

Risks and Challenges for Capital Infra Trust Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Capital Infra Trust’s share price target for 2025:

Limited Operating History: Established in September 2023, Capital Infra Trust lacks a significant track record, making it challenging to assess its long-term performance and growth prospects accurately. ​ Acquisition and Operational Risks: The Trust’s acquisition of Project Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) is subject to various conditions and risks. Any delays or failures in these acquisitions could adversely affect its financial condition and operations. Regulatory and Payment Delays: As an infrastructure investment trust, it is susceptible to regulatory changes and potential delays in annuity payments from government entities, which could impact cash flows and investor returns. Asset Valuation Concerns: Analysts have highlighted potential risks of asset overvaluation. If the Trust’s assets are overvalued, it may lead to lower-than-expected returns for investors. Interest Rate Fluctuations: Rising interest rates can increase borrowing costs and reduce the attractiveness of the Trust’s fixed-income distributions, potentially affecting its share price.

