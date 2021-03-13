Share Market Update – Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025

Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025:- Zen Technologies’ share price target for 2025 will depend on its ability to secure defense contracts, expand globally, and innovate in military training and simulation technology. With increasing defense budgets and government support for indigenous manufacturing, the company has strong growth potential. Zen Technologies Share Price on NSE as of 15 February 2025 is 1,345.40 INR.

Zen Technologies Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,467.55

High: 1,472.45

Low: 1,317.15

Mkt cap: 12.14KCr

P/E ratio: 55.57

Div yield: 0.074%

52-wk high: 2,627.00

52-wk low: 795.00

Zen Technologies Share Price Chart

Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Zen Technologies Share Price Target Years Zen Technologies Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 January ₹1741 Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 February ₹1500 Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1650 Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1570 Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1850 Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1950 Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 July ₹2050 Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 August ₹2150 Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 September ₹2250 Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2350 Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2450 Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2630

Zen Technologies Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 49.05%

FII: 8.29%

DII: 8.98%

Public: 33.69%

Key Factors Affecting Zen Technologies Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors that could impact Zen Technologies’ share price target for 2025:

Growing Defense & Security Needs – Rising demand for military training, simulation technologies, and defense equipment, both in India and globally, can drive revenue growth. Government Policies & Defense Budget – Increased defense spending and supportive policies like “Make in India” for defense manufacturing can boost Zen Technologies’ growth. Export Opportunities & Global Expansion – Expanding into international markets and securing defense contracts from foreign governments can enhance revenue potential. Innovation & Technological Advancements – Developing advanced simulation systems, AI-driven defense solutions, and combat training tools will be crucial for staying ahead of competitors. Strategic Partnerships & Collaborations – Partnering with defense organizations, government agencies, and global defense firms can help Zen Technologies expand its market presence. Financial Performance & Order Book Strength – A strong order pipeline, increasing revenue, and improving profit margins will play a key role in determining the company’s stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Zen Technologies Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could impact Zen Technologies’ share price target for 2025:

Dependence on Government Contracts – A major portion of revenue comes from defense contracts. Any delays, cancellations, or policy changes can impact financial performance. Regulatory & Geopolitical Risks – Defense industry regulations, export restrictions, and geopolitical tensions could create uncertainties in securing international deals. Competition from Global & Domestic Players – Larger defense technology firms and international competitors may challenge Zen Technologies’ market share and pricing power. Technology & Innovation Risks – Rapid advancements in defense technology require continuous R&D investment. Failure to keep up with innovations could weaken the company’s competitive edge. Economic Slowdown & Budget Cuts – Reduced defense spending by governments due to economic downturns could affect new orders and revenue growth. Supply Chain & Manufacturing Challenges – Disruptions in the supply chain, rising component costs, or delays in production could impact project timelines and profitability.

