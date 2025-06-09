Angel One Share Price Target 2025 To 2030—Established in 1996, Angel One is a leading financial and brokerage firm in India. It is an important player in the financial sector and provides a variety of services, such as investment advisory, stock trading, and wealth management.

The company’s share price is a key barometer of investor sentiment and market performance. It is traded on main Indian stock exchanges like the BSE and NSE.

Angel One Share Price Current Market Position

Today’s Open: 3,252.00

Today’s high: 3,275.00

Today’s Low: 3,200.00

Current Share Price: 3,215.00

Market Cap: 29.09KCr

P/E: 25.35

Dividend Yield: 2.43%

52 Week High: 3,503.15

52 Week Low: 1,941.00

Angel One Share Price Current Graph

Angel Share Price Target of Angel One From 2025 To 2030

S.NO. Share Price Target Years Share Target Value 1 2025 ₹3510 2 2026 ₹4147 3 2027 ₹4788 4 2028 ₹5370 5 2029 ₹5980 6 2030 ₹6571

Shareholding Pattern For Angel One Price

Promoters: 35.55%

Foreign Institutions: 13.05%

Public: 14.28%

Domestic Institutions: 37.12%

Angel One Annual Income Statement

Here is the comparison between revenue and net income.

For details regarding the annual income statement, go through the given table

Particulars Info 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 49.95B 19.73% Operating Expenses 25.80B 39.82% Net Income 11.72B 4.14% Net Profit Margin 23.47 -13.01% Earnings Per Share 126.82 -3.79% EBITDA — — Effective Tax Rate 26.37% N/A

