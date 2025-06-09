Angel One Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Angel One Share Price Current Market Position
Angel One Share Price Target 2025 To 2030—Established in 1996, Angel One is a leading financial and brokerage firm in India. It is an important player in the financial sector and provides a variety of services, such as investment advisory, stock trading, and wealth management.
The company’s share price is a key barometer of investor sentiment and market performance. It is traded on main Indian stock exchanges like the BSE and NSE.
Angel One Share Price Current Market Position
- Today’s Open: 3,252.00
- Today’s high: 3,275.00
- Today’s Low: 3,200.00
- Current Share Price: 3,215.00
- Market Cap: 29.09KCr
- P/E: 25.35
- Dividend Yield: 2.43%
- 52 Week High: 3,503.15
- 52 Week Low: 1,941.00
Angel One Share Price Current Graph
Angel Share Price Target of Angel One From 2025 To 2030
|S.NO.
|Share Price Target Years
|Share Target Value
|1
|2025
|₹3510
|2
|2026
|₹4147
|3
|2027
|₹4788
|4
|2028
|₹5370
|5
|2029
|₹5980
|6
|2030
|₹6571
Shareholding Pattern For Angel One Price
- Promoters: 35.55%
- Foreign Institutions: 13.05%
- Public: 14.28%
- Domestic Institutions: 37.12%
Angel One Annual Income Statement
Here is the comparison between revenue and net income.
For details regarding the annual income statement, go through the given table
|Particulars
|Info 2025
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|49.95B
|19.73%
|Operating Expenses
|25.80B
|39.82%
|Net Income
|11.72B
|4.14%
|Net Profit Margin
|23.47
|-13.01%
|Earnings Per Share
|126.82
|-3.79%
|EBITDA
|—
|—
|Effective Tax Rate
|26.37%
|N/A
Challenges For Angel One Share Price
- Regulatory Changes: The Company’s profitability and operations can be impacted through changes in financial policies or new regulations, which influence the performance of Angel One.
- Market Volatility: Fluctuation in market conditions can significantly affect the share price of ANGEL ONE, which may lead to price instability and uncertainty.
- Competitive Pressure: Increased competition from other financial services firms can erode ANGEL ONE’s market share, impacting its financial health and stock value.
- Economic Downturns: Investors’ confidence and spending power can be hampered by recessions or economic slowdowns that may lead to a decline in Angel One’s stock price.