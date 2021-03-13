Share Market Update – Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025:- Axis Bank’s share price target for 2025 is expected to see steady growth, driven by strong credit demand, digital banking expansion, and stable asset quality. Analysts predict a potential upside, with some setting a target of around ₹1,400–₹1,500, depending on market conditions. The bank’s focus on retail and corporate lending, along with improving profitability, supports this positive outlook. Axis Bank Share Price on NSE as of 2 March 2025 is 1,015.60 INR.
Axis Bank Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 1,014.80
- High: 1,035.50
- Low: 1,009.95
- Mkt cap: 3.14LCr
- P/E ratio: 11.22
- Div yield: 0.098%
- 52-wk high: 1,339.65
- 52-wk low: 933.50
Axis Bank Share Price Chart
Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Axis Bank Share Price Target Years
|Axis Bank Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹1050
|Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹1080
|Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹1110
|Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹1140
|Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹1170
|Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹1200
|Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹1230
|Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹1260
|Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹1290
|Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹1340
Axis Bank Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 8.23%
- FII: 47.32%
- DII: 37.48%
- Public: 6.97%
Key Factors Affecting Axis Bank Share Price Growth
Several key factors are poised to influence Axis Bank’s share price target for 2025:
-
Economic Growth Projections: Axis Bank forecasts a 7% growth in FY26, driven by a revitalized capital expenditure cycle and supportive fiscal policies.
-
Deposit and Loan Growth: The bank reported a 13% year-on-year increase in total deposits and a 9% rise in loan growth for the quarter ending December 2024, indicating robust financial health.
-
Asset Quality Management: Despite a slight uptick in gross non-performing assets to 1.46%, effective management of asset quality remains crucial for sustaining investor confidence.
-
Operational Efficiency: A moderation in expense growth to 1% year-on-year reflects the bank’s focus on cost control, enhancing profitability.
-
Market Positioning: Analysts have identified Axis Bank as a top stock pick for 2025, citing its strong fundamentals and potential for a 22% upside, with a target price of ₹1,425.
Risks and Challenges for Axis Bank Share Price
Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Axis Bank’s share price target for 2025:
-
Rising Interest Rates – Higher interest rates could increase borrowing costs and reduce credit demand, affecting the bank’s loan growth and profitability.
-
Asset Quality Concerns – Any rise in non-performing assets (NPAs) due to defaults in retail or corporate loans can weaken investor confidence and financial stability.
-
Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Stricter RBI regulations, policy changes, or compliance failures may impact the bank’s operations and profitability.
-
Economic Slowdown – A weaker economy, lower consumer spending, or global financial uncertainties could affect credit demand and overall banking sector performance.
-
Competition from Other Banks & Fintechs – Increasing competition from private banks, digital lenders, and fintech companies could pressure Axis Bank’s market share and margins.
