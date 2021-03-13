Share Market Update – Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025:- Axis Bank’s share price target for 2025 is expected to see steady growth, driven by strong credit demand, digital banking expansion, and stable asset quality. Analysts predict a potential upside, with some setting a target of around ₹1,400–₹1,500, depending on market conditions. The bank’s focus on retail and corporate lending, along with improving profitability, supports this positive outlook. Axis Bank Share Price on NSE as of 2 March 2025 is 1,015.60 INR.

Axis Bank Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,014.80

High: 1,035.50

Low: 1,009.95

Mkt cap: 3.14LCr

P/E ratio: 11.22

Div yield: 0.098%

52-wk high: 1,339.65

52-wk low: 933.50

Axis Bank Share Price Chart

Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Axis Bank Share Price Target Years Axis Bank Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 January – Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 February – Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1050 Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1080 Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1110 Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1140 Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1170 Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1200 Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1230 Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1260 Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1290 Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1340

Axis Bank Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 8.23%

FII: 47.32%

DII: 37.48%

Public: 6.97%

Key Factors Affecting Axis Bank Share Price Growth

Several key factors are poised to influence Axis Bank’s share price target for 2025:

Economic Growth Projections: Axis Bank forecasts a 7% growth in FY26, driven by a revitalized capital expenditure cycle and supportive fiscal policies. Deposit and Loan Growth: The bank reported a 13% year-on-year increase in total deposits and a 9% rise in loan growth for the quarter ending December 2024, indicating robust financial health. Asset Quality Management: Despite a slight uptick in gross non-performing assets to 1.46%, effective management of asset quality remains crucial for sustaining investor confidence. Operational Efficiency: A moderation in expense growth to 1% year-on-year reflects the bank’s focus on cost control, enhancing profitability. Market Positioning: Analysts have identified Axis Bank as a top stock pick for 2025, citing its strong fundamentals and potential for a 22% upside, with a target price of ₹1,425.

Risks and Challenges for Axis Bank Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Axis Bank’s share price target for 2025:

Rising Interest Rates – Higher interest rates could increase borrowing costs and reduce credit demand, affecting the bank’s loan growth and profitability. Asset Quality Concerns – Any rise in non-performing assets (NPAs) due to defaults in retail or corporate loans can weaken investor confidence and financial stability. Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Stricter RBI regulations, policy changes, or compliance failures may impact the bank’s operations and profitability. Economic Slowdown – A weaker economy, lower consumer spending, or global financial uncertainties could affect credit demand and overall banking sector performance. Competition from Other Banks & Fintechs – Increasing competition from private banks, digital lenders, and fintech companies could pressure Axis Bank’s market share and margins.

