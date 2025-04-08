Share Market Update – Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target 2025

Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target 2025:- Garware Hi-Tech Films, a prominent manufacturer of specialty polyester films, has seen its share price fluctuate recently, trading at ₹2,590.05 on April 8, 2025. Analyst projections for the company’s share price target in 2025 vary significantly. For instance, one analysis forecasts a range between ₹1,934 and ₹5,385, while another sets a target of ₹5,094. These projections depend on factors such as financial performance, market demand, and expansion initiatives. Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price on NSE as of 8 April 2025 is 2,500.00 INR.

Garware Hi-Tech Flims Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 2,500.00

High: 2,660.55

Low: 2,479.10

Mkt cap: 5.81KCr

P/E ratio: 18.66

Div yield: 0.40%

52-wk high: 5,378.10

52-wk low: 1,513.25

Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Chart

Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target Years Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target 2025 January – Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target 2025 February – Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target 2025 March – Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target 2025 April ₹2800 Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target 2025 May ₹3100 Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target 2025 June ₹3400 Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target 2025 July ₹3700 Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target 2025 August ₹4000 Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target 2025 September ₹4300 Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target 2025 October ₹4600 Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target 2025 November ₹4900 Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Target 2025 December ₹5380

Garware Hi-Tech Flims Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 60.72%

FII: 2.69%

DII: 4.33%

Public: 32.27%

Key Factors Affecting Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price Growth

Several key factors are poised to influence the growth trajectory of Garware Hi-Tech Films’ share price target for 2025:​

Financial Performance: In the quarter ending December 2024, Garware Hi-Tech Films reported a net profit of ₹60.81 crore, marking an 8.82% increase compared to the same period the previous year. Sales also rose by 2.81% to ₹466.37 crore during this timeframe. Expansion Initiatives: The company has approved an investment of ₹118 crore to establish India’s first Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) extrusion facility at its Waluj Plant. This project is expected to be completed within 18 months, with production slated to commence thereafter. Product Diversification: Garware Hi-Tech Films is diversifying its product portfolio by introducing new offerings such as Paint Protection Films (PPF) and Architectural Films. These additions aim to cater to evolving market demands and expand the company’s market presence. Market Demand and Competition: The company’s ability to meet growing demand, particularly in the automotive and architectural sectors, and to navigate competitive pressures within the specialty films industry, will play a crucial role in its financial success and stock performance.​ Investor Sentiment and Market Trends: Investor perception, influenced by the company’s financial health, strategic decisions, and broader market conditions, will significantly impact share price movements. Positive developments in expansion and product innovation may bolster investor confidence and drive stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Garware Hi-Tech Flims Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect Garware Hi-Tech Films’ share price target for 2025:

Raw Material Price Volatility – The company’s profit margins are sensitive to changes in raw material prices, especially petrochemical-based inputs. Any sharp rise in these costs without a proportional price hike in products could reduce earnings. Delay in Expansion Projects – The planned ₹118 crore investment in the TPU extrusion facility is expected to boost future growth. However, any delay in execution or cost overruns could impact short-term financial performance and investor sentiment. Global Economic Conditions – As a company with global exports, Garware Hi-Tech Films is exposed to currency fluctuations, trade regulations, and economic slowdowns in key markets, which can affect revenue. High Competition – The specialty films segment is highly competitive, with both domestic and international players offering similar products. Price wars or loss of market share could put pressure on growth. Technology & Innovation Risk – To stay ahead, the company must continuously invest in R&D. Falling behind in innovation or failing to adapt to changing customer needs could hurt long-term competitiveness.

