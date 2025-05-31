Shakti Pumps Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Current Graph

Shakti Pumps Share Price Target

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd is a leading manufacturer of pumps and solar energy products in India. Founded in 1982 and based in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, the company specializes in manufacturing a wide range of pumps, including submersible, centrifugal, and solar pumps.

Shakti Pumps is known for its commitment to quality and innovation, offering products that cater to agricultural, industrial, and residential needs. The company has a strong focus on renewable energy solutions, particularly solar pumps, which are increasingly in demand as more people look for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives. Shakti Pumps’ Share Price on NSE as of 31 May 2025 is 857.00 INR. Here are more details on Shakti Pumps’ Share Price Targets for 2025, 2026, and 2030.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 866.95
  • High: 866.95
  • Low: 853.65
  • Mkt cap: 10.28KCr
  • P/E ratio: 25.23
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 1,387.00
  • 52-wk low: 391.29

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Competitors

Here are three competitors of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd with their approximate market capital:

  1. Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹3,500 Crores
  2. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹33,000 Crores
  3. KSB Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹7,800 Crores

Shakti Pumps Share Price Chart

Shakti Pumps Share Price Chart

 

Shakti Pumps Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Shakti Pumps Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹1390
2026 ₹1872
2027 ₹2234
2028 ₹2660
2029 ₹3065
2030 ₹3432

Shakti Pumps Share Price Target 2025

Shakti Pumps share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1390. Here are three key risks and challenges that could affect the share price target for Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd in 2025:

  1. Economic Slowdown: A slowdown in economic growth can lead to reduced demand for industrial and agricultural pumps. If sectors such as agriculture and construction face downturns, it could negatively impact Shakti Pumps’ sales and revenue.
  2. Technological Advancements: Rapid advancements in pump technology may require Shakti Pumps to continually innovate and upgrade its products. Failure to keep pace with technological changes could result in losing market share to competitors who offer more efficient or advanced solutions.

  3. Supply Chain Disruptions: Any disruptions in the supply chain, whether due to geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, or logistical issues, can impact production schedules and lead to delays in product delivery. This can affect customer satisfaction and harm the company’s reputation, ultimately impacting its financial performance.

Shakti Pumps Share Price Target 2030

Shakti Pumps share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹3432. Here are three key risks and challenges that could affect the share price target for Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd in 2030:

  1. Increased Competition: The market for pumps is highly competitive, with numerous domestic and international players. Increased competition may lead to price wars and reduced profit margins. Shakti Pumps will need to maintain its competitive edge through innovation, quality, and customer service to retain market share.
  2. Regulatory Changes: Changes in environmental regulations and industry standards can pose challenges for Shakti Pumps. Compliance with stricter regulations may require significant investments in research and development or upgrades to manufacturing processes, potentially affecting profitability and operational efficiency.

  3. Market Demand Volatility: Fluctuations in market demand for pumps, influenced by factors such as economic conditions, agricultural cycles, and industrial growth, can create uncertainty. A downturn in key sectors could lead to reduced orders, impacting revenue and share price performance. Managing demand variability will be crucial for sustained growth.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 51.61%
  • FII: 5.16%
  • DII: 4.32%
  • Public: 38.91%

 

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 25.33B 84.53%
Operating expense 3.66B 50.22%
Net income 4.08B 188.18%
Net profit margin 16.12 56.20%
Earnings per share
EBITDA 6.20B 174.05%
Effective tax rate 26.53%

 

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Financials

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Financials

 

