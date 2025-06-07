Share Market Update – Hindalco Share Price Target 2025
Hindalco Share Price Target 2025:- Hindalco Industries Ltd, a leading player in the aluminum and copper sectors, is part of the Aditya Birla Group. The share price target for 2025 will likely depend on factors like the global demand for metals, infrastructure development, and advancements in the automotive and packaging industries. Hindalco’s focus on sustainability, expanding production capacity, and strategic investments in value-added products may boost growth. Hindalco Share Price on NSE as of 7 June 2025 is 649.70 INR.
Hindalco Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 637.25
- High: 651.25
- Low: 635.10
- Mkt cap: 1.45LCr
- P/E ratio: 9.03
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 772.65
- 52-wk low: 546.45
Hindalco Share Price Chart
Hindalco Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Hindalco Share Price Target Years
|Hindalco Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Hindalco Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Hindalco Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|Hindalco Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|Hindalco Share Price Target 2025
|April
|–
|Hindalco Share Price Target 2025
|May
|–
|Hindalco Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹665
|Hindalco Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹680
|Hindalco Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹700
|Hindalco Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹720
|Hindalco Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹740
|Hindalco Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹760
|Hindalco Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹780
Hindalco Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 34.64%
- FII: 28.14%
- DII: 24.81%
- Public: 12.41%
Read Also:- Share Market Update – Hindalco Share Price Target 2025