Share Market Update – Hindalco Share Price Target 2025

Hindalco Share Price Target 2025:- Hindalco Industries Ltd, a leading player in the aluminum and copper sectors, is part of the Aditya Birla Group. The share price target for 2025 will likely depend on factors like the global demand for metals, infrastructure development, and advancements in the automotive and packaging industries. Hindalco’s focus on sustainability, expanding production capacity, and strategic investments in value-added products may boost growth. Hindalco Share Price on NSE as of 7 June 2025 is 649.70 INR.

Hindalco Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 637.25

High: 651.25

Low: 635.10

Mkt cap: 1.45LCr

P/E ratio: 9.03

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 772.65

52-wk low: 546.45

Hindalco Share Price Chart

Hindalco Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Hindalco Share Price Target Years Hindalco Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Hindalco Share Price Target 2025 January – Hindalco Share Price Target 2025 February – Hindalco Share Price Target 2025 March – Hindalco Share Price Target 2025 April – Hindalco Share Price Target 2025 May – Hindalco Share Price Target 2025 June ₹665 Hindalco Share Price Target 2025 July ₹680 Hindalco Share Price Target 2025 August ₹700 Hindalco Share Price Target 2025 September ₹720 Hindalco Share Price Target 2025 October ₹740 Hindalco Share Price Target 2025 November ₹760 Hindalco Share Price Target 2025 December ₹780

Hindalco Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 34.64%

FII: 28.14%

DII: 24.81%

Public: 12.41%

