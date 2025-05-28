Infosys Share Price Target

Infosys Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

Infosys Ltd is one of the leading IT companies in India, providing technology services and consulting to businesses worldwide. It helps organizations improve their operations through innovative solutions in areas like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. Known for its strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Infosys has built a global reputation as a trusted IT partner. Infosys Share Price on NSE as of 28 May 2025 is 1,570.90 INR. Here will provide you more details on Infosys Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Infosys Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 1,579.90
  • High: 1,582.90
  • Low: 1,556.40
  • Mkt cap: 6.51LCr
  • P/E ratio: 24.42
  • Div yield: 2.74%
  • 52-wk high: 2,006.45
  • 52-wk low: 1,307.00

Infosys Share Price Chart

Infosys Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Infosys Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹2010
2026 ₹2150
2027 ₹2370
2028 ₹2665
2029 ₹2875
2030 ₹3090

Infosys Share Price Target 2025

Infosys share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹2010. Here are four risks and challenges that could impact Infosys’ share price target for 2025:

  1. Global Economic Slowdowns: Economic uncertainties or slowdowns in major markets like the US and Europe, where Infosys derives most of its revenue, could lead to reduced IT spending by clients, impacting growth and profitability.
  2. Intense Competition in the IT Sector: The IT services industry is highly competitive, with global players like TCS, Wipro, and Accenture vying for market share. Increased competition could pressure Infosys to lower pricing, affecting margins and revenue growth.
  3. Rapid Technological Changes: The fast-paced nature of technology requires constant innovation and upskilling. If Infosys fails to adapt quickly to emerging trends such as AI, blockchain, and advanced cloud computing, it risks losing relevance in the market.

  4. Regulatory and Geopolitical Risks: Regulatory changes, data protection laws, or geopolitical tensions in key markets could disrupt operations or increase compliance costs. Such risks might negatively impact Infosys’ business and stock performance.

Infosys Share Price Target 2030

Infosys share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹3090. Here are four risks and challenges that could impact Infosys’ share price target for 2030:

  1. Technological Disruption and Innovation Pressure: As technology evolves rapidly, Infosys must continuously invest in new solutions like quantum computing, AI, and advanced cybersecurity. Falling behind competitors in adopting or developing these innovations could affect its market position and growth.
  2. Global Market Volatility: Long-term global economic instability, inflation, or a potential downturn in major markets like the US and Europe could reduce IT spending by clients, impacting Infosys’ revenue and profitability.
  3. Talent Retention and Workforce Challenges: Attracting and retaining skilled IT professionals will remain critical as the industry evolves. High employee turnover or a shortage of specialized talent could hinder project delivery and competitiveness.

  4. Regulatory and Cybersecurity Risks: Increasingly stringent data protection laws and the rising threat of cyberattacks could pose operational challenges. Failure to ensure compliance or prevent breaches could damage Infosys’ reputation and lead to financial penalties, impacting its stock performance.

Shareholding Pattern For Infosys Ltd

  • FII: 33.88%
  • Mutual Funds: 20.45%
  • DII: 18.07%
  • Promoters: 14.60%
  • Retail and Others: 14.00%

 

Infosys Ltd Financials

(USD) 2024 Y/Y change
Revenue 18.56B 1.92%
Operating expense 1.63B 4.55%
Net income 3.17B 6.24%
Net profit margin 17.06 4.22%
Earnings per share 63.29 9.99%
EBITDA 4.21B 0.07%
Effective tax rate 27.08%

Similar Posts

Jio Financials Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Jio Financials Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Jio Financials Share Price Target 2025:- Jio Financial Services, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is focused on revolutionizing the financial sector in India through technology-driven solutions. With a target of expanding its presence in lending, insurance, and digital payment systems, Jio Financials aims to leverage the massive customer base of Reliance.  Jio Financials Share Price…

Zen Technologies Share Price - Zen Technologies Limited Overview

Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2024 To 2030 – Zen Technologies Limited Overview

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Zen Technologies Limited was incorporated in the year 1993, and it specializes in the design, development and manufacture of next-generation Combat Training Solutions to train the Defence & Security Forces across the globe and Counter UAV Solutions for the protection of borders, sensitive structures, establishments, etc. It has a global presence with its corporate office…

Bodal Chemicals Share Price Target

Bodal Chemicals Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market overview

ByRonak Sharma

Bodal Chemicals Ltd is a leading chemical company in India, specializing in manufacturing dye intermediates, dyestuffs, and basic chemicals. The company serves a wide range of industries, including textiles, leather, and paper, both domestically and internationally. Known for its integrated operations, Bodal Chemicals focuses on sustainable practices and innovation to maintain its market position. Bodal…

Alok Industries Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Alok Industries Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Alok Industries Share Price Target 2025:- Alok Industries, backed by Reliance Industries, is a key player in the textile sector with strong growth potential. The company is benefiting from rising global demand for textiles, government support through incentives, and ongoing modernization efforts to improve efficiency. Its focus on exports and sustainable textile production further strengthens…

LT Foods Share Price Target

LT Foods Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Prediction

ByRonak Sharma

LT Foods Ltd is an Indian company known for its high-quality rice products, particularly basmati rice. Founded in 1990, it has grown to become a significant player in the food industry. The company focuses on processing, packaging, and exporting rice and other food items, catering to both domestic and international markets. LT Foods operates several…

Bosch Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

Bosch Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

ByRonak Sharma

Bosch Ltd is the Indian subsidiary of the German multinational Bosch Group, known for its expertise in engineering and technology solutions. Established in 1951, Bosch Ltd operates across several sectors, including automotive components, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy solutions. Bosch Share Price on NSE as of 14 November 2024 is 33,750.00 INR. Here will provide…

