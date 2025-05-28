Infosys Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

Infosys Ltd is one of the leading IT companies in India, providing technology services and consulting to businesses worldwide. It helps organizations improve their operations through innovative solutions in areas like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. Known for its strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Infosys has built a global reputation as a trusted IT partner. Infosys Share Price on NSE as of 28 May 2025 is 1,570.90 INR. Here will provide you more details on Infosys Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Infosys Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 1,579.90

High: 1,582.90

Low: 1,556.40

Mkt cap: 6.51LCr

P/E ratio: 24.42

Div yield: 2.74%

52-wk high: 2,006.45

52-wk low: 1,307.00

Infosys Share Price Chart

Infosys Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Infosys Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹2010 2026 ₹2150 2027 ₹2370 2028 ₹2665 2029 ₹2875 2030 ₹3090

Infosys Share Price Target 2025

Infosys share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹2010. Here are four risks and challenges that could impact Infosys’ share price target for 2025:

Global Economic Slowdowns: Economic uncertainties or slowdowns in major markets like the US and Europe, where Infosys derives most of its revenue, could lead to reduced IT spending by clients, impacting growth and profitability. Intense Competition in the IT Sector: The IT services industry is highly competitive, with global players like TCS, Wipro, and Accenture vying for market share. Increased competition could pressure Infosys to lower pricing, affecting margins and revenue growth. Rapid Technological Changes: The fast-paced nature of technology requires constant innovation and upskilling. If Infosys fails to adapt quickly to emerging trends such as AI, blockchain, and advanced cloud computing, it risks losing relevance in the market. Regulatory and Geopolitical Risks: Regulatory changes, data protection laws, or geopolitical tensions in key markets could disrupt operations or increase compliance costs. Such risks might negatively impact Infosys’ business and stock performance.

Infosys Share Price Target 2030

Infosys share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹3090. Here are four risks and challenges that could impact Infosys’ share price target for 2030:

Technological Disruption and Innovation Pressure: As technology evolves rapidly, Infosys must continuously invest in new solutions like quantum computing, AI, and advanced cybersecurity. Falling behind competitors in adopting or developing these innovations could affect its market position and growth. Global Market Volatility: Long-term global economic instability, inflation, or a potential downturn in major markets like the US and Europe could reduce IT spending by clients, impacting Infosys’ revenue and profitability. Talent Retention and Workforce Challenges: Attracting and retaining skilled IT professionals will remain critical as the industry evolves. High employee turnover or a shortage of specialized talent could hinder project delivery and competitiveness. Regulatory and Cybersecurity Risks: Increasingly stringent data protection laws and the rising threat of cyberattacks could pose operational challenges. Failure to ensure compliance or prevent breaches could damage Infosys’ reputation and lead to financial penalties, impacting its stock performance.

Shareholding Pattern For Infosys Ltd

FII: 33.88%

Mutual Funds: 20.45%

DII: 18.07%

Promoters: 14.60%

Retail and Others: 14.00%

Infosys Ltd Financials

(USD) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 18.56B 1.92% Operating expense 1.63B 4.55% Net income 3.17B 6.24% Net profit margin 17.06 4.22% Earnings per share 63.29 9.99% EBITDA 4.21B 0.07% Effective tax rate 27.08% —

