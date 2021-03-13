Share Market Update – KEI Share Price Target 2025

KEI Share Price Target 2025:- KEI Industries, a leading player in the cables and wires sector, is expected to see steady growth in its share price by 2025. The company benefits from strong demand in the power, infrastructure, and real estate sectors, along with increasing exports. Expansion in manufacturing capacity and a focus on high-margin products could further drive profitability. KEI Share Price on NSE as of 28 February 2025 is 2,951.00 INR.

KEI Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 2,974.00

High: 3,225.00

Low: 2,902.85

Mkt cap: 28.20KCr

P/E ratio: 42.01

Div yield: 0.14%

52-wk high: 5,039.70

52-wk low: 2,900.10

KEI Share Price Chart

KEI Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

KEI Share Price Target Years KEI Share Price Target Months Share Price Target KEI Share Price Target 2025 January – KEI Share Price Target 2025 February ₹3220 KEI Share Price Target 2025 March ₹3560 KEI Share Price Target 2025 April ₹3756 KEI Share Price Target 2025 May ₹3868 KEI Share Price Target 2025 June ₹4036 KEI Share Price Target 2025 July ₹4275 KEI Share Price Target 2025 August ₹4460 KEI Share Price Target 2025 September ₹4680 KEI Share Price Target 2025 October ₹4820 KEI Share Price Target 2025 November ₹4960 KEI Share Price Target 2025 December ₹5040

KEI Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 35.02%

FII: 29.75%

DII: 20.72%

Public: 14.51%

Key Factors Affecting KEI Share Price Growth

Strong Demand for Wires & Cables – Growing infrastructure projects, urbanization, and industrial expansion are driving demand for KEI Industries’ products.

Government Initiatives – Policies like Make in India, smart cities, and power sector reforms support growth in the electrical industry, benefiting KEI.

Expanding Global Presence – KEI’s focus on exports and increasing market share in international markets can contribute to revenue growth.

Technological Advancements – Innovation in high-quality cables, including EHV (Extra High Voltage) cables, gives KEI a competitive edge in the industry.

Strong Financial Performance – Consistent revenue growth, improved margins, and better order book management can positively impact KEI’s stock price in 2025.

Risks and Challenges for KEI Share Price

Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in copper and aluminum prices can impact production costs and profit margins.

Competition in the Industry – Strong competition from both domestic and global players may affect KEI’s market share and pricing power.

Slowdown in Infrastructure Projects – Any delays or reduced investments in power and construction sectors can impact demand for KEI’s products.

Regulatory & Policy Risks – Changes in government policies, import-export regulations, or taxation can create uncertainties for business growth.

Global Economic Conditions – Slowdowns in international markets or unfavorable currency exchange rates may affect KEI’s export business and overall revenue.

