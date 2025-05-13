Motherson Sumi Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) is a global leader in the automotive industry, providing a wide range of solutions including automotive components, systems, and technology services. Established in 1986, the company has grown into one of the largest suppliers to major car manufacturers worldwide. SAMIL is known for its strong focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, delivering products that meet the evolving needs of the automotive market. Motherson Sumi Share Price on NSE as of 13 May 2025 is 144.15 INR. Here are more details on Motherson Sumi Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹143.50

High Price: ₹146.00

Low Price: ₹139.10

Previous Close: ₹137.84

Volume: 26,032,454

Value (Lacs): ₹37,762.68

P/E ratio: 23.84

Div yield: 0.35%

52-wk high: ₹216.99

52-wk low: ₹107.25

Mkt cap: ₹102,068Cr

Face Value: ₹1

Motherson Sumi Share Price Chart

Motherson Sumi Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Motherson Sumi Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹220 2026 ₹240 2027 ₹260 2028 ₹280 2029 ₹300 2030 ₹320

Motherson Sumi Share Price Target 2025

Motherson Sumi share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹220. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Motherson Sumi’s share price target for 2025:

Technological Advancements in the Automotive Industry : The shift toward autonomous driving, connected vehicles, and advanced safety features will require innovative components. Motherson Sumi’s ability to capitalize on these technological trends and supply high-quality products can significantly drive its growth and impact its 2025 share price.

Sustainability and Green Initiatives : With an increasing focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, Motherson Sumi’s alignment with global environmental standards and its ability to offer eco-friendly solutions, especially in electric vehicles (EVs), will be crucial for long-term growth. This could attract more investors, positively affecting the share price.

Cost Management and Profit Margins: Effective cost management, including controlling raw material prices and optimizing production processes, will be key to maintaining or improving profit margins. If the company can sustain profitability through operational efficiency, this will help improve its financial performance, potentially boosting its share price by 2025.

Motherson Sumi Share Price Target 2030

Motherson Sumi share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹320. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Motherson Sumi’s share price target for 2030:

Expansion in Electric Vehicles (EV) Market : As the global automotive industry shifts toward electric vehicles (EVs), Motherson Sumi’s ability to develop and supply components specifically for EVs will be crucial. A strong presence in this growing market could significantly boost the company’s revenue and positively impact its share price by 2030.

Global Diversification and Acquisitions : Motherson Sumi’s strategy of expanding its operations across geographies through acquisitions and joint ventures will play a key role in its growth. By tapping into new markets, especially in emerging economies, the company can reduce dependency on specific regions and enhance its global presence, driving long-term financial stability and growth.

Innovation and R&D Investments: Continued investment in research and development (R&D) to create advanced automotive solutions and smart technologies will be critical. Innovation in lightweight materials, safety systems, and autonomous driving technology can position Motherson Sumi as a leader in the automotive supply chain, contributing to sustained growth and share price appreciation by 2030.

Shareholding Pattern For Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

Promoters: 58.13%

Public: 8.45%

Foreign Institutions: 12.42%

Domestic Institutions: 21%

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 981.55B 25.49% Operating expense 364.58B 28.60% Net income 27.16B 81.61% Net profit margin 2.77 45.03% Earnings per share 4.30 85.98% EBITDA 85.51B 45.69% Effective tax rate 21.37% —

