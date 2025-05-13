Motherson Sumi Share Price Target

Motherson Sumi Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) is a global leader in the automotive industry, providing a wide range of solutions including automotive components, systems, and technology services. Established in 1986, the company has grown into one of the largest suppliers to major car manufacturers worldwide. SAMIL is known for its strong focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, delivering products that meet the evolving needs of the automotive market. Motherson Sumi Share Price on NSE as of 13 May 2025 is 144.15 INR. Here are more details on Motherson Sumi Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹143.50
  • High Price: ₹146.00
  • Low Price: ₹139.10
  • Previous Close: ₹137.84
  • Volume: 26,032,454
  • Value (Lacs): ₹37,762.68
  • P/E ratio: 23.84
  • Div yield: 0.35%
  • 52-wk high: ₹216.99
  • 52-wk low: ₹107.25
  • Mkt cap: ₹102,068Cr
  • Face Value: ₹1

Motherson Sumi Share Price Chart

Motherson Sumi Share Price Chart

Motherson Sumi Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Motherson Sumi Share Price Target Years  SHARE PRICE TARGET
2025 ₹220
2026 ₹240
2027 ₹260
2028 ₹280
2029 ₹300
2030 ₹320

Motherson Sumi Share Price Target 2025

Motherson Sumi share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹220. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Motherson Sumi’s share price target for 2025:

  • Technological Advancements in the Automotive Industry: The shift toward autonomous driving, connected vehicles, and advanced safety features will require innovative components. Motherson Sumi’s ability to capitalize on these technological trends and supply high-quality products can significantly drive its growth and impact its 2025 share price.
  • Sustainability and Green Initiatives: With an increasing focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, Motherson Sumi’s alignment with global environmental standards and its ability to offer eco-friendly solutions, especially in electric vehicles (EVs), will be crucial for long-term growth. This could attract more investors, positively affecting the share price.

  • Cost Management and Profit Margins: Effective cost management, including controlling raw material prices and optimizing production processes, will be key to maintaining or improving profit margins. If the company can sustain profitability through operational efficiency, this will help improve its financial performance, potentially boosting its share price by 2025.

Motherson Sumi Share Price Target 2030

Motherson Sumi share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹320. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Motherson Sumi’s share price target for 2030:

  • Expansion in Electric Vehicles (EV) Market: As the global automotive industry shifts toward electric vehicles (EVs), Motherson Sumi’s ability to develop and supply components specifically for EVs will be crucial. A strong presence in this growing market could significantly boost the company’s revenue and positively impact its share price by 2030.
  • Global Diversification and Acquisitions: Motherson Sumi’s strategy of expanding its operations across geographies through acquisitions and joint ventures will play a key role in its growth. By tapping into new markets, especially in emerging economies, the company can reduce dependency on specific regions and enhance its global presence, driving long-term financial stability and growth.

  • Innovation and R&D Investments: Continued investment in research and development (R&D) to create advanced automotive solutions and smart technologies will be critical. Innovation in lightweight materials, safety systems, and autonomous driving technology can position Motherson Sumi as a leader in the automotive supply chain, contributing to sustained growth and share price appreciation by 2030.

Shareholding Pattern For Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

  • Promoters: 58.13%
  • Public: 8.45%
  • Foreign Institutions: 12.42%
  • Domestic Institutions: 21%

 

Shareholding Pattern For Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change
Revenue 981.55B 25.49%
Operating expense 364.58B 28.60%
Net income 27.16B 81.61%
Net profit margin 2.77 45.03%
Earnings per share 4.30 85.98%
EBITDA 85.51B 45.69%
Effective tax rate 21.37%

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Financials

 

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Quarterly Financials

Read Also:- Indo Farm Equipment Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – More Details

Similar Posts

Lendinvest Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Lendinvest Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Lendinvest Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Lendinvest is a growing company in the property finance sector, offering digital lending solutions. The stock price prediction for 2025 will depend on factors like market demand for property loans, technological innovations, and overall economic conditions. If the company continues to expand its services and maintain strong customer trust, the…

Bajaj Finance Share Price Target

Bajaj Finance Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Bajaj Finance Ltd is one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). It is a part of the Bajaj Group and provides a wide range of financial products and services. Established in 1987, the company offers services like personal loans, home loans, business loans, credit cards, and insurance. Bajaj Finance Share Price on NSE as…

Trident Share Price Target

Trident Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByRonak Sharma

Trident Ltd is a leading Indian company known for its diversified business, primarily focusing on textiles and paper. Established in 1990, Trident is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of terry towels and has a strong presence in home textiles, including bed linens and yarns. Trident Share Price on NSE as of 17 October 2024 is…

Sabar Flex India Share Price Target

Sabar Flex India Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Current Chart, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Sabar Flex India Ltd manufactures flexible packaging solutions for various industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. The company specializes in creating high-quality, durable, innovative packaging materials to preserve freshness and enhance shelf appeal. Sabar Flex India’s Share Price on NSE as of 29 November 2024 is 13.35 INR. Here are more details on Sabar…

Granules Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Granules Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Granules Share Price Target 2025:- Granules India’s share price target for 2025 will depend on several key factors, including its growth in domestic and international markets, new product launches, and regulatory approvals. The company’s strong presence in the pharmaceutical industry, along with increasing demand for generic medicines, could drive its stock performance. Granules Share Price…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *