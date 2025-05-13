Motherson Sumi Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) is a global leader in the automotive industry, providing a wide range of solutions including automotive components, systems, and technology services. Established in 1986, the company has grown into one of the largest suppliers to major car manufacturers worldwide. SAMIL is known for its strong focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, delivering products that meet the evolving needs of the automotive market. Motherson Sumi Share Price on NSE as of 13 May 2025 is 144.15 INR. Here are more details on Motherson Sumi Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd: Market Overview
- Open Price: ₹143.50
- High Price: ₹146.00
- Low Price: ₹139.10
- Previous Close: ₹137.84
- Volume: 26,032,454
- Value (Lacs): ₹37,762.68
- P/E ratio: 23.84
- Div yield: 0.35%
- 52-wk high: ₹216.99
- 52-wk low: ₹107.25
- Mkt cap: ₹102,068Cr
- Face Value: ₹1
Motherson Sumi Share Price Chart
Motherson Sumi Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
|Motherson Sumi Share Price Target Years
|SHARE PRICE TARGET
|2025
|₹220
|2026
|₹240
|2027
|₹260
|2028
|₹280
|2029
|₹300
|2030
|₹320
Motherson Sumi Share Price Target 2025
Motherson Sumi share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹220. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Motherson Sumi’s share price target for 2025:
- Technological Advancements in the Automotive Industry: The shift toward autonomous driving, connected vehicles, and advanced safety features will require innovative components. Motherson Sumi’s ability to capitalize on these technological trends and supply high-quality products can significantly drive its growth and impact its 2025 share price.
- Sustainability and Green Initiatives: With an increasing focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, Motherson Sumi’s alignment with global environmental standards and its ability to offer eco-friendly solutions, especially in electric vehicles (EVs), will be crucial for long-term growth. This could attract more investors, positively affecting the share price.
-
Cost Management and Profit Margins: Effective cost management, including controlling raw material prices and optimizing production processes, will be key to maintaining or improving profit margins. If the company can sustain profitability through operational efficiency, this will help improve its financial performance, potentially boosting its share price by 2025.
Motherson Sumi Share Price Target 2030
Motherson Sumi share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹320. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Motherson Sumi’s share price target for 2030:
- Expansion in Electric Vehicles (EV) Market: As the global automotive industry shifts toward electric vehicles (EVs), Motherson Sumi’s ability to develop and supply components specifically for EVs will be crucial. A strong presence in this growing market could significantly boost the company’s revenue and positively impact its share price by 2030.
- Global Diversification and Acquisitions: Motherson Sumi’s strategy of expanding its operations across geographies through acquisitions and joint ventures will play a key role in its growth. By tapping into new markets, especially in emerging economies, the company can reduce dependency on specific regions and enhance its global presence, driving long-term financial stability and growth.
-
Innovation and R&D Investments: Continued investment in research and development (R&D) to create advanced automotive solutions and smart technologies will be critical. Innovation in lightweight materials, safety systems, and autonomous driving technology can position Motherson Sumi as a leader in the automotive supply chain, contributing to sustained growth and share price appreciation by 2030.
Shareholding Pattern For Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
- Promoters: 58.13%
- Public: 8.45%
- Foreign Institutions: 12.42%
- Domestic Institutions: 21%
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Financials
|(INR)
|2024
|Y/Y change
|Revenue
|981.55B
|25.49%
|Operating expense
|364.58B
|28.60%
|Net income
|27.16B
|81.61%
|Net profit margin
|2.77
|45.03%
|Earnings per share
|4.30
|85.98%
|EBITDA
|85.51B
|45.69%
|Effective tax rate
|21.37%
|—
