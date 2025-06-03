SAIL, fully known as the Steel Authority of India Ltd., is one of the best-known and reputable steel-making public sector undertakings in India. It was established in 1954 and is owned by the government of India. SAIL, without a doubt, has made its name and risen nationwide, and some would even say worldwide fame in the steel manufacturing industry. SAIL has five integrated steel plants – Bokaro (Jharkhand), Rourkela (Odisha), Bhilai (Chattisgarh), Durgapur (West Bengal) and Burnpur (also in West Bengal).

Widely known for its excellent quality of steel, it is a source of living for millions of people nationwide. Over the years, it has emerged as a consistent participant contributing to GDP growth, growing strategies, and urban plant life.

The assessment below is an in-depth study of its share price, its financial projections (share price targets) for the upcoming years from 2025-2030, overall market analysis, shareholding and investors pattern, annual income statement represented both graphically and tabular form and some additional information.

Current Market Overview For SAIL Share Price

Open Price: ₹127.00

High Price: ₹131.51

Low Price: ₹126.43

Current Share Price: 130.62

Market Capitalization: ₹53.91KCr

P/E Ratio: 22.76

Dividend Yield: 1.53%

52-Week High: ₹168.00

52-Week Low: ₹99.15

Current Graph Of SAIL Share Price

SAIL Share Price Target From 2025 To 2030

Year Share Price Target 2025 Rs. 170 2026 Rs. 200 2027 Rs. 231 2028 Rs. 265 2029 Rs. 304 2030 Rs. 349

Annual Income Statement For SAIL Share Price

(INR) 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 1.02T -2.75% Operating expense 464.86B 8.90% Net income 23.72B -22.66% Net profit margin 2.31 -20.62% Earnings per share 6.29 -29.78% EBITDA 106.46B -2.18% Effective tax rate 27.06% –

Factors Influencing SAIL Share Price