SAIL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Current Market Overview & Annual Income Statement
SAIL, fully known as the Steel Authority of India Ltd., is one of the best-known and reputable steel-making public sector undertakings in India. It was established in 1954 and is owned by the government of India. SAIL, without a doubt, has made its name and risen nationwide, and some would even say worldwide fame in the steel manufacturing industry. SAIL has five integrated steel plants – Bokaro (Jharkhand), Rourkela (Odisha), Bhilai (Chattisgarh), Durgapur (West Bengal) and Burnpur (also in West Bengal).
Widely known for its excellent quality of steel, it is a source of living for millions of people nationwide. Over the years, it has emerged as a consistent participant contributing to GDP growth, growing strategies, and urban plant life.
The assessment below is an in-depth study of its share price, its financial projections (share price targets) for the upcoming years from 2025-2030, overall market analysis, shareholding and investors pattern, annual income statement represented both graphically and tabular form and some additional information.
Current Market Overview For SAIL Share Price
- Open Price: ₹127.00
- High Price: ₹131.51
- Low Price: ₹126.43
- Current Share Price: 130.62
- Market Capitalization: ₹53.91KCr
- P/E Ratio: 22.76
- Dividend Yield: 1.53%
- 52-Week High: ₹168.00
- 52-Week Low: ₹99.15
Current Graph Of SAIL Share Price
SAIL Share Price Target From 2025 To 2030
|Year
|Share Price Target
|2025
|Rs. 170
|2026
|Rs. 200
|2027
|Rs. 231
|2028
|Rs. 265
|2029
|Rs. 304
|2030
|Rs. 349
Annual Income Statement For SAIL Share Price
|(INR)
|2025
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|1.02T
|-2.75%
|Operating expense
|464.86B
|8.90%
|Net income
|23.72B
|-22.66%
|Net profit margin
|2.31
|-20.62%
|Earnings per share
|6.29
|-29.78%
|EBITDA
|106.46B
|-2.18%
|Effective tax rate
|27.06%
|–
Factors Influencing SAIL Share Price
- Global and domestic Steel demand- The call for metallic and steel in each in nation and globally is an important problem influencing SAIL’s percentage rate.
- Raw Material Price- Raw material prices play a significant role in SAIL’s profitability, particularly the costs of iron ore and coking coal. Fluctuations in these prices can affect the company’s cost structure and profit margins, which in turn may impact its share price.