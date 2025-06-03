Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Shareholding Pattern For Sarveshwar Foods Share Price
Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Sarveshwar Foods Ltd., as the name suggests, is a participant in the food sector. It mainly excels in food processing and agriculture in our country. With its main focus on processing and manufacturing along with exporting a large form of food, which is organic in nature, traditional food merchandise, along basmati rice, this business enterprise is a fast-climbing entity to the Indian economy ladder.
This article provides information about an in depth study of its share price, overall market analysis, its annual income statement in both tabular and graphical form and some additional information about it.
Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Current Market Overview
- Open Price: ₹7.21
- High Price: ₹7.59
- Low Price: ₹7.21
- Current Price: ₹7.46
- Market Capitalization: ₹730.24Cr
- P/E Ratio: Not Available (NA)
- Dividend Yield: Not Available (NA)
- 52-Week High: ₹12.28
- 52-Week Low: ₹5.62
Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Current Graph
Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Target From 2025 To 2030
|Year
|Share Price Target
|2025
|Rs. 13
|2026
|Rs. 18
|2027
|Rs. 23
|2028
|Rs. 28
|2029
|Rs. 33
|2030
|Rs. 38
Shareholding Pattern For Sarveshwar Foods Share Price
The shareholding sample of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd., according to modern-day statistics, is as follows:
- Promoters: 51.43%
- FII: 0.04%
- DII: 0%
- Public: 48.53%
Annual Income Statement For Sarveshwar Foods Share Price
The annual income statement of Sarveshwar Foods is as follows-
|(INR)
|2025
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|8.70B
|25.85%(+)
|Operating expense
|269.73M
|-17.80%
|Net income
|167.65M
|115.20%(+)
|Net profit margin
|1.93
|70.80%(+)
|Earnings per share
|N/A
|N/A
|EBITDA
|557.89M
|68.78%(+)
|Effective tax rate
|23.50%
|N/A
Key Factors Influencing Sarveshwar Foods Share Price
- Increasing needs/demands for organic- The increasing customer expectations and preferences for organic and healthy food products gives a large expansion of chance for Sarveshwar Foods.
- Expansion into new markets- It has the ability and potential to expand itself in every household and also internationally.