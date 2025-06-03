Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Shareholding Pattern For Sarveshwar Foods Share Price

Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Sarveshwar Foods Ltd., as the name suggests, is a participant in the food sector. It mainly excels in food processing and agriculture in our country. With its main focus on processing and manufacturing along with exporting a large form of food, which is organic in nature, traditional food merchandise, along basmati rice, this business enterprise is a fast-climbing entity to the Indian economy ladder.

This article provides information about an in depth study of its share price, overall market analysis, its annual income statement in both tabular and graphical form and some additional information about it.

Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Current Market Overview

Open Price: ₹7.21

High Price: ₹7.59

Low Price: ₹7.21

Current Price: ₹7.46

Market Capitalization: ₹730.24Cr

P/E Ratio: Not Available (NA)

Dividend Yield: Not Available (NA)

52-Week High: ₹12.28

52-Week Low: ₹5.62

Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Current Graph

Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Target From 2025 To 2030

Year Share Price Target 2025 Rs. 13 2026 Rs. 18 2027 Rs. 23 2028 Rs. 28 2029 Rs. 33 2030 Rs. 38

Shareholding Pattern For Sarveshwar Foods Share Price

The shareholding sample of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd., according to modern-day statistics, is as follows:

Promoters: 51.43%

FII: 0.04%

DII: 0%

Public: 48.53%

Annual Income Statement For Sarveshwar Foods Share Price

The annual income statement of Sarveshwar Foods is as follows-

(INR) 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 8.70B 25.85%(+) Operating expense 269.73M -17.80% Net income 167.65M 115.20%(+) Net profit margin 1.93 70.80%(+) Earnings per share N/A N/A EBITDA 557.89M 68.78%(+) Effective tax rate 23.50% N/A

Key Factors Influencing Sarveshwar Foods Share Price