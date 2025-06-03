Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Target

Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Shareholding Pattern For Sarveshwar Foods Share Price

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 –  Sarveshwar Foods Ltd., as the name suggests, is a participant in the food sector. It mainly excels in food processing and agriculture in our country. With its main focus on processing and manufacturing along with exporting a large form of food, which is organic in nature, traditional food merchandise, along basmati rice, this business enterprise is a fast-climbing entity to the Indian economy ladder. 

This article provides information about an in depth study of its share price, overall market analysis, its annual income statement in both tabular and graphical form and some additional information about it. 

Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Current Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹7.21
  • High Price: ₹7.59
  • Low Price: ₹7.21
  • Current Price: ₹7.46
  • Market Capitalization: ₹730.24Cr
  • P/E Ratio: Not Available (NA)
  • Dividend Yield: Not Available (NA)
  • 52-Week High: ₹12.28
  • 52-Week Low: ₹5.62

Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Current Graph

Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Chart

Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Target From 2025 To 2030

Year Share Price Target
2025 Rs. 13
2026 Rs. 18
2027 Rs. 23
2028 Rs. 28
2029 Rs. 33
2030 Rs. 38

Shareholding Pattern For Sarveshwar Foods Share Price

The shareholding sample of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd., according to modern-day statistics, is as follows:

  • Promoters: 51.43%
  • FII: 0.04%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 48.53%

Annual Income Statement For Sarveshwar Foods Share Price

Annual Income Statement For Sarveshwar Foods Share Price

The annual income statement of Sarveshwar Foods is as follows-

(INR) 2025 Y/Y Change
Revenue 8.70B 25.85%(+)
Operating expense 269.73M -17.80%
Net income 167.65M 115.20%(+)
Net profit margin 1.93 70.80%(+)
Earnings per share N/A N/A
EBITDA 557.89M 68.78%(+)
Effective tax rate 23.50% N/A

Key Factors Influencing Sarveshwar Foods Share Price

  1. Increasing needs/demands for organic- The increasing customer expectations and preferences for organic and healthy food products gives a large expansion of chance for Sarveshwar Foods.
  2. Expansion into new markets- It has the ability and potential to expand itself in every household and also internationally.

Similar Posts

Piramal Pharma Share Price Target

Piramal Pharma Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Piramal Pharma Share Price Target – Well understood by the name, Piramal is a pharmaceutical company that excels in manufacturing and delivering pharmaceutical products. It is rising on the economic ladder, slowly becoming a key player in its big contribution to the manufacturing complex patron healthcare. It is gradually taking its place in the international…

Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025:- Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd, also known as Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd., is a micro-cap company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Incorporated in 1988, it specializes in manufacturing paper tubes and cones primarily for the cotton and synthetic yarn industries. In recent years, the company has shifted its focus to producing packing…

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Target 2025:- Afcons Infrastructure, a key player in the construction and engineering sector, is expected to see steady growth in 2025, driven by increasing government investments in infrastructure projects like highways, railways, and metro expansions. The company’s expertise in executing complex projects and its strong order book position could support revenue…

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd Share Price Target

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 and More Details

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd is a company focused on providing innovative engineering solutions for environmental sustainability. It specializes in projects such as water treatment, waste management, and pollution control, helping industries and municipalities manage their resources responsibly. Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd Share Price on NSE as of 12 December 2024 is 268.00 INR. Here will…

Stock Market Update – JPM Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – JPM Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

JPM Share Price Target 2025:- ​​JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is anticipated to experience growth in its share price by 2025, supported by its strong financial performance and strategic investments in technology. Analyst projections for JPM’s stock price in 2025 vary, with targets ranging from $220 to $330, reflecting potential growth of up to 29% from current…

Balmer Lawrie investment Share Price Target
|

Balmer Lawrie investment Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

ByRonak Sharma

Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd serves as the holding company of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, a government enterprise specializing in industrial services and products. The company focuses primarily on managing its investment in its subsidiary, Balmer Lawrie & Co., which operates across diverse sectors, including logistics, industrial packaging, lubricants, and travel services. Balmer Lawrie Investments…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *