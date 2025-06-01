Zomato Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

Zomato Ltd is a popular Indian food delivery and restaurant aggregator company. Founded in 2008, it started as a platform for restaurant reviews and gradually expanded its services to include food delivery, table reservations, and more. Zomato connects customers with a wide variety of restaurants, making it easier for people to order food online. Zomato Share Price on NSE as of 01 June 2025 is 238.31 INR. Here will provide you more details on Zomato Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Zomato Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 226.56

High: 243.00

Low: 226.56

Previous Close: 228.37

Volume: 467,574,032

Value (Lacs): 1,114,275.68

VWAP: 237.45

UC Limit: 251.20

LC Limit: 205.53

52 Week High: 304.70

52 Week Low: 146.30

Mkt Cap (Rs. Cr.): 229,977

Face Value: 1

Zomato Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitor companies of Zomato Ltd along with their estimated market capitalizations:

Swiggy Market Capitalization: Approximately $10 billion (as of 2023) Foodpanda (owned by Delivery Hero) Market Capitalization: Part of Delivery Hero, which has a market cap of around $4.5 billion (as of 2023) Dunzo Market Capitalization: Approximately $775 million (as of 2023) Uber Eats Market Capitalization: Part of Uber Technologies, which has a market cap of around $56 billion (as of 2023) Grab Market Capitalization: Approximately $12 billion (as of 2023)

Zomato Share Price Chart

Zomato Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Zomato Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹320 2026 ₹450 2027 ₹534 2028 ₹627 2029 ₹709 2030 ₹872

Zomato Share Price Target 2025

Zomato share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹320. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Zomato’s share price target for 2025:

Technological Advancements : The integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning can significantly enhance Zomato’s operations. Improved data analytics for better customer insights and personalized experiences can lead to increased user engagement and loyalty.

Sustainability Initiatives : Growing consumer preference for sustainable practices may drive Zomato to adopt more eco-friendly initiatives, such as reducing packaging waste and partnering with sustainable food brands. These efforts can attract environmentally conscious consumers and enhance brand reputation.

International Expansion: Zomato’s growth potential in new markets can significantly impact its share price. Successfully entering and establishing a strong presence in international markets will diversify revenue streams and reduce dependency on the Indian market, contributing to long-term growth.

Zomato Share Price Target 2030

Zomato share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹872. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Zomato’s share price target for 2030:

Intense Competition : The food delivery market is highly competitive, with numerous players like Swiggy, Uber Eats, and other local services. Increased competition can lead to price wars, reduced profit margins, and challenges in retaining customers, which may negatively impact Zomato’s growth and share price.

Regulatory Changes : Zomato operates in various regions, and changes in regulations related to food safety, delivery operations, and gig economy workers can pose risks. Stricter regulations may increase operational costs or limit certain business practices, impacting profitability and market position.

Economic Conditions: Economic downturns or shifts in consumer spending habits can affect Zomato’s revenue. If consumers prioritize spending on essential items over dining out or ordering food, this could lead to a decline in orders, impacting revenue and, consequently, the share price.

Zomato Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoter: 0%

FII: 44.36%

DII: 23.56%%

Public: 32.08%

Zomato Ltd Financials

(INR) Sep 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 47.99B 68.50% Operating expense 28.29B 46.43% Net income 1.76B 388.89% Net profit margin 3.67 191.27% Earnings per share 0.20 400.00% EBITDA 2.11B 557.61% Effective tax rate 25.74% —

Read Also:- IRIS Business Services Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview