Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025:- Anant Raj Ltd is a well-known real estate company with a strong presence in North India. Its share price target for 2025 will likely be influenced by the continued growth of the real estate market, demand for commercial and residential spaces, and government initiatives promoting urban infrastructure. The company’s focus on premium developments and strategic land acquisitions could boost its future prospects. Anant Raj Share Price on NSE as of 17 June 2025 is 550.00 INR.
Anant Raj Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 545.45
- High: 556.00
- Low: 527.15
- Mkt cap: 19.05KCr
- P/E ratio: 44.25
- Div yield: 0.13%
- 52-wk high: 947.90
- 52-wk low: 376.15
Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Anant Raj Share Price Target Years
|Anant Raj Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025
|April
|–
|Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025
|May
|–
|Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹700
|Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹750
|Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹800
|Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹850
|Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹880
|Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹910
|Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹950
Anant Raj Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 60.16%
- FII: 12.88%
- DII: 6.57%
- Public: 20.39%
