Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025:- Anant Raj Ltd is a well-known real estate company with a strong presence in North India. Its share price target for 2025 will likely be influenced by the continued growth of the real estate market, demand for commercial and residential spaces, and government initiatives promoting urban infrastructure. The company’s focus on premium developments and strategic land acquisitions could boost its future prospects. Anant Raj Share Price on NSE as of 17 June 2025 is 550.00 INR.

Anant Raj Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 545.45

High: 556.00

Low: 527.15

Mkt cap: 19.05KCr

P/E ratio: 44.25

Div yield: 0.13%

52-wk high: 947.90

52-wk low: 376.15

Anant Raj Share Price Chart

Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Anant Raj Share Price Target Years Anant Raj Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 January – Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 February – Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 March – Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 April – Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 May – Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 June ₹700 Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 July ₹750 Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 August ₹800 Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 September ₹850 Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 October ₹880 Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 November ₹910 Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 December ₹950

Anant Raj Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 60.16%

FII: 12.88%

DII: 6.57%

Public: 20.39%

